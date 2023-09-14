Pet owner captures his dog's face of joy as he chases after grass, his favorite plant

TechCrunch

A year ago, Pinterest's then brand-new collage-making app Shuffles was going viral on TikTok as Gen Z users sought out invites in order to create their own inspirational image boards. Now, that collage-making capability is heading over to Pinterest's main app with the launch of a new feature that lets users leverage the platform's advanced visual technology to cut out images and build interactive collages of favorite products and other visual content they find inspiring. The idea is clearly lifted from Shuffles, which uses similar image cutout tech.