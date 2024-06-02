Pet adoption fees waived on first California ‘Adopt-a-Pet Day’

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Hundreds of furry friends at the San Diego Humane Society and the county’s two animal shelters found their forever homes on Saturday — California’s first-ever “Adopt-a-Pet Day.”

During the event, adoption fees were waived for prospective pet owners at more than 150 participating shelters, including the three in San Diego.

“It’s the first time ever the entire state has come together to wave adoption fees,” said Nina Thompson, director of public relations with the San Diego Humane Society.

According to Thompson, the event was made possible by a partnership between CalAnimals, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

By the end of the day, a total of 221 pets were adopted by families, the San Diego Humane Society said.

The event comes a month after the Humane Society declared a state of emergency as its facilities have been pushed to the brink with a record number of dogs in their care. As of Saturday, nearly 600 pets remain up for adoption, including puppies and kittens.

San Diego among cities where mail carriers get bitten by dogs the most

“All of the shelters in California are stretched thin, overcapacity, so adoption is critical right now,” said Thompson. “So anyone who is looking to add a furry family member, please adopt.”

A coalition of animal welfare organizations gathered on April 30 to ask the community to save lives by adopting or fostering unwanted animals. They also urged people to spay and neuter their pets to prevent overcrowding at shelters, particularly in the lead up to the busier summer months.

“What we see every single summer — and especially during the Fourth of July holiday, when pets runaway due to fireworks — is that we get an influx of animals into our shelter and many of them don’t have microchips or ID tags,” said Thompson.

That’s why current pet owners were also welcome to attend SDHS’ second annual “Prepare Fair,” which was held alongside “Adopt-a-Pet Day.” Pet owners were able to get free microchips, ID tags, licenses and more at shelter locations in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

Meanwhile, pet adoptions will be 50% off from Tuesday through Sunday of next week for those who missed California’s “Adopt-a-Pet Day,” but still want to add a furry family member.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.