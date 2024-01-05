Peruvian-style chicken and coriander soup recipe

This gorgeous chicken soup is a riff on a Peruvian recipe called aguadito de pollo, but I’ve taken a quick detour via Mexico with the addition of kidney beans. If you are in need of some filling, sustaining protein this is the healthy (and low-calorie) way to go. Pair with a slice of wholegrain bread (50g slice = 125 calories).

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves

2

Calories per serving

311

Ingredients

1 small onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and roughly chopped

1 large green chilli, deseeded and roughly chopped

30g coriander, leaves and stalks, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

40g quinoa, rinsed

500ml chicken stock from a cube

150g pre-cooked chicken breast, shredded

1 x small (130g drained weight) tin red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Method

Place the onion, garlic, chilli, coriander and lime juice in a food processor and blitz to a salsa-like consistency. Place a large saucepan on a medium heat and add the oil. Add the contents of the food processor to the pan and gently sauté for about 2 minutes. Add the quinoa and stock, bring to a near boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Now add the shredded chicken and beans, mix well, taste and season with salt and pepper accordingly. Simmer for a further 5 minutes or so and serve.

