The 18 best personalized gifts for Dad this Father's Day

Still coming up with nothing for Father's Day this year? Your secret's safe with me. And while you could always go with a fail-safe, dad-approved option like a new piece of tech or an accessory for his grill, I challenge you to think outside the box and opt for any of these personalized Father's Day gifts instead.

And no, I'm not talking about random doodads that'll simply collect dust after the festivities wrap. This list is full of practical picks that just so happen to come with customization options. Think: a luxe leather mousepad debossed with his initials or a pickleball paddle cover to ensure he won't mix his up with someone else's. Of course, picture gifts also make an appearance, but I made sure to find a few unique options that he wouldn't expect (ahem, a pair of socks covered in your face).

There's a gift idea for all the different dads in your life, whether you're in the market for your own dad, father-in-law, grandpa or husband who is celebrating his first Father's Day. Worried that it's a little too late in the game to order a personalized Father's Day gift? Don't be because all of these picks are guaranteed to be delivered to his door by June 16 (as of the publication date). Some of these finds like an annual Storyworth subscription and Tinggly gift voucher can even be sent to his email within minutes if you're really crunched for time. So, either way, I've got you covered with plenty of solid last-minute options!

Shop personalized Father's Day gifts by category:

Best personalized gifts from his son or daughter

Amazon Dad, I Wrote a Book About You Book Dad’s best efforts sometimes go unnoticed — sad, but true. Take a moment to recognize all that he’s done and continues to do to make your family all that it is. Use the prompted pages as your guide, so you don’t forget a thing. $11 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods MLB Ballpark Pint Glasses, Set of 2 Take him out to the ball game without even leaving his living room. Get the overhead map of his team’s stadium printed on two beer glasses — one for him, one for you. $38 at Uncommon Goods

Storyworth Storyworth Subscription Just when you think you’ve heard it all, Dad surprises you with yet another story up his sleeve. Each week, Storyworth will send him prompts to reflect on his childhood, remember the present moment and look ahead to the future. His weekly writings and accompanying photos will be compiled in a hardcover book at the end of the year. A bonus: Save $10 now through June 16. $89 at Storyworth

Etsy Personalized Watch Holder His prized possession (his watch, not you) deserves to rest on a pretty pedestal. This walnut or oak one comes in three shapes (hexagon, triangle or cylinder) and can be engraved with his initials, full name or the custom text of your choosing. $33 at Etsy

Mark & Graham Leather Money Clip Wallet Dad will never want to part with his wallet — even if it’s busted at the seams and held together with duct tape. That is, until he unwraps this sleek leather beauty, featuring a foil or debossed monogram. One side has slots for cards and the other has a money clip to help him cut down on bulk. $49 at Mark & Graham

Uncommon Goods Grillmaster's Cookout Caddy He's always manning the grill, so it’s about time you make things official. For an extra $10, you can engrave this wooden caddy with his coveted title (up to 25 characters). Fill it up with his favorite condiments, BBQ rubs and grilling essentials, so he can make one less trip to the kitchen before he gets to work. $75 at Uncommon Goods

Etsy Personalized Canvas Pickleball Paddle Cover Does it seem like his pickleball hobby is here to stay? Then get this canvas paddle cover personalized with his initials to show him that you’re his biggest supporter — on and off the court. Pick between two canvas colors (olive or light gray) and four leather tag options. $50 at Etsy

Etsy Personalized Wooden Hat Holder It’s a rare event to see your dad without a hat on. But when he’s between wears, he can store up to seven of his favorite caps in this wooden holder. Get it engraved with his name or initials for an extra $7.50. $24 at Etsy

Tinggly Tinggly Thank You, Dad Gift Box Let Dad choose his own adventure. This voucher gives his access to thousands of two-person activities around the world, everything from shark diving in Hawaii to pizza tours in New York City. If you’re lucky, he might ask you to be his plus-one. $199 at Tinggly

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag The next time he hits the road, he can pack his shampoo, conditioner and shaving essentials in different compartments in this handy organizer. It’s made with a water-resistant nylon fabric that’s built to last — and the glowing reviews prove it to be true. “I wore out the regular-sized one after about 25 years. This one should last me the next 25 years,” one five-star fan wrote. Add Dad's monogram for an additional $8. $45 at L.L.Bean

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Italian Leather Mousepad There’s no question that he’s the boss — and thanks to you, his desk will now reflect that. This mousepad is made with real Italian leather (pretty fancy, huh?) and can be personalized with his initials for an extra $12.50. $45 at Mark & Graham

Leatherology Leatherology Golf Driver Headcover He takes his golf game seriously, but what about his gear? Keep his favorite driver protected with this full-grain leather cover, which can be personalized with his initials at an added cost. Opt for black or brown for a classic look, or go for lime green to make his clubs pop against the rest of the pack. $90 at Leatherology

Personalized picture gifts

Amazon ShineSand Custom Face Socks If you want to make him laugh, cover these socks with your silliest selfie. But if he’s more of the sentimental type, then go with a sweet snap that’ll warm his heart each (and every) time he puts these socks on. $15 at Amazon

Papier Papier Best Dad Mini Hardback Photo Book Here’s a book that Dad will actually crack open. Fill it with 40 photos that capture the sweet moments you’ve shared over the years — family vacations, father-daughter dates, major milestones and so on. $31 at Papier

Framebridge Framebridge Baby's First Year Frame Time flies, especially when you’re chasing after a little one. Now that he has a full year under his belt, the new-ish dad will appreciate looking back at the early days. Round up a dozen sweet snaps — one from each month — to showcase how much his baby has grown. $115 at Framebridge

Personalized gifts for new dads

Wonderbly First Father's Day for Daddy and Me Personalized Book There’s nothing quite like the bond between a dad and his baby. This personalized picture book highlights the many firsts they’ll experience together — first steps, first songs sung and so forth. He’ll shed a few (happy tears) when he realizes that the characters resemble him and his little one. $45 at Wonderbly

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Subscription If the newborn fog hasn’t lifted quite yet, then a monthly coffee subscription will give him some sweet caffeinated relief after one too many sleepless nights. Tailor it to him (and, well, his coffee setup) by selecting between whole bean, ground coffee, or pods for his Keurig or Nespresso machine. Prices start at $55, and go up depending on the number of bags and subscription length. $55 at Atlas Coffee Club

Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Personalized Pocket Pillow That glider he moaned and groaned about buying? Well, it’s slowly but surely become his favorite thing ever. He can make it known with this personalized throw pillow, which has built-in pockets for the remote and his movie-watching snacks. $24 at Personalization Mall

