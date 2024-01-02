This Person Quit Their Job After Managers Wouldn't Raise Their Pay. Then, The Recruitment Team Unknowingly Offered Them The Same Position For 4.5X Their Original Salary

If you have a LinkedIn or other job search account, then you've likely had a recruiter slip into your DMs with some "amazing" opportunity. But, have you ever had a recruiter from a former job reach out? Well, that's what happened to redditor slobberypuppykisses, who we'll call SPK for short.

Violetastoimenova / Getty Images

In an unfortunately relatable post, SPK vented: "A third party recruiter reached out to me asking for a call to discuss X role he was recruiting for at an undisclosed company. After going through my experience for about five minutes, he tells me the name of the company and the expected salary. It took everything in me not to laugh and hang up."

"It was literally my [previous] job at the company I worked at four years ago for $16 an hour with a bachelor's degree. And now they were willing to pay $150k (very well over what I make now)."

"But I would not touch that company again with a 10-foot pole!!! I would not work there again, I would not do business with them, and hell, I probably wouldn't even buy out their intellectual property if they were selling it for pennies on the dollar."

"That's how much of a clusterfuck they were. I still have self-confidence issues from the toxic work culture I experienced there."

"This is clearly some kind of cosmic joke. They wouldn't promote me when I was there, and now they want me back? They're either extremely desperate or just plain stupid. Probably both."

"Now that I think of it, I should have led them on just to fuck with them... Bet I'd have nowhere near the expertise they want if I had stayed all this time. Truly, job hopping is the only way to get ahead... I did not think this would happen to me, but especially not so soon."

After hearing about SPK's experience, commenters like Suspicious-Bed9172 called the company's move a major "slap to the face." But apparently, having a recruiter reach out after a job formally dismisses someone is not uncommon. Many others who have gone through the same shared similar stories.

"I also frequently get my old company trying to recruit me. Except they offer less money than I made there, which was already rock bottom for the industry. They keep trying to offer California salary minimum ($64,480) for aerospace engineering. I'm not going back to 12-hour days, six days a week for a fraction of my current pay in an incredibly toxic environment," Nihilistic_Mystics said.

Likewise SchizoidRainbow said:

"Almost the exact same thing happened to me. My old manager texted me about all the new 'growth opportunities' and how I should come back. Left her on read."

But not everyone scoffed at the situation. A decent amount of people think SPK should consider taking the role — especially considering how it pays significantly more than they currently make.

"As shitty as it sounds, this is your opportunity to negotiate hard and put a six figure salary on your résumé. Remember, you can negotiate for things besides cash, like actually making sure you have the power to kick toxic people in their toxic ass and not have management get in the way. A pro move, for example, would be to join and unionize the workforce," Udoshi suggested.

"Accept the job offer," mildxsalsa agreed. "Leverage the new offer to find a similar position at a more competent, competitive company at that higher wage. Tell your recruiter thank you, but your services are no longer required. Laugh your way to the bank."

However, a nearly equal amount feel SPK should leave that company, job, and environment in the past.

"No, this kind of crap is running rampant. Run as fast as you can and don't EVEN think about the money. Complete idiocy and more common than you would expect. Your gut feeling is usually right," Economy_Way_8346 said.

"Even tho that is more money, it is soul crushing to work every day at a place like that," Irondaddy_29 agreed.

And if you're itching to know what route SPK chose, they fortunately provided us with an update:

"I told them I wasn't interested in moving back to that city. Because, of course, this garbage company still requires remote-capable work to be done fully in office," slobberypuppykisses said.

But now I'm curious — what would you have done in this situation? Taken the money? Worked for a short time to climb the ladder? Or give the company the same sideline treatment they gave you? Let us know in the comments.