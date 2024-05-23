Perrys celebrating 60th wedding anniversary

OTTAWA LAKE — Eugene (Gene) and Linda Perry of Ottawa Lake are observing their 60th wedding anniversary today. They plan to celebrate with their family.

Eugene (Gene) and Linda Perry

Mr. Perry married Linda Beck May 23, 1964, at St. Michael Lutheran Church. The Rev. T.L. Grotjohn officiated.

The couple in 1964

The couple's children and their spouses are: Tim and Sue Perry of Temperance, Toby and Amberly Perry of Sherman, Texas, and Joel and Dawn Perry of Ann Arbor. They also have five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

