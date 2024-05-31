Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce June 2024 programs

Kidsfest – June 1

Come celebrate summer with the annual Perry Public Library KidsFest! This exciting, family-friendly, budget-friendly event will kick-off the Summer Library Program. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 for this can’t-miss event. We offer many age-appropriate activities for children like the Foam Blaster, creating bubbles, PBS Kids STEAM stations, balloon twister, family photos, dunk tank, giant Connect Four game, and a petting zoo. There is truly something fun for everyone! The Perry Volunteer Fire Department will also cook pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs. Hy-Vee donates the hamburger and hotdog buns and Fareway donates the bottles of water. Also included in the lunch are a bag of chips and a cookie. The Fire Department sells lunch for $1 and this is a fundraiser for them. This event is free and no registration is required. Thank you to our sponsors who make this event possible: Tyson, The City of Perry, Hometown Heritage, Hyvee, The Bock Family Foundation, PBS Kids, The Friends of the Perry Public Library, and Fareway.

Children’s Summer Library Program: June 1 – July 31

Are you ready for a summer full of adventure? The Perry Public Library offers exciting and engaging Children’s Summer Library programs for babies, preschoolers, and elementary-aged students all the way up to 5th grade! Each age group will enjoy regular, weekly meet-ups that include stories, activities, and even crafts. Plus, we’ll host special events and guests, including the Blank Park Zoo, ISU Extension, and the Do Art Comic Workshop! Every event will follow our summer theme of “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” inviting you to explore new places, ideas, and, of course, books. Be sure to visit our website at www.perry.lib.ia.us to learn all about how to register, participate, and enter to win amazing prizes. This is a free program, with three grand prizes for kids in preschool to 5th grade, including a chance to win a (Prize 1) an 18-inch Doll with Handmade Clothes and 2 Books, (Prize 2) a Botley Stem Robot and Lego Race Car Kit, or (Prize 3) A Kindle Fire Kids Pro. Children ages 3 and under in the Wee Wonders program will be entered to win a “Wee Wonders Choice” grand prize package. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Teen Summer Library Program: June 1 – July 31

This summer, teens are invited to complete quests, gain experience points, level up, and earn prizes during our Teen Summer Library Program! Our “Adventure Begins at Your Library” theme will mix things up this year by asking teens to track reading minutes and complete other adventure-themed quests to earn experience points, prizes, and grand prize entries. Plus, clear your Friday afternoons in June and July (plus one extra-special Wednesday) for amazing activities selected by our Teen Advisory Group. These include A Do Art Comic Book Workshop, Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Outdoor Edition, and a Life-Size CLUE game, just to name a few. Be sure to visit the library's website to learn all about how to register, participate, and enter to win amazing prizes. This is a free program, with three grand-prizes for teens (recent graduates of 6th to 12th grades), including (Prize 1) a giant 5-foot tall Teddy Bear, (Prize 2) a LEGO Harry Potter Sorting Hat, or (Prize 3) a Bundle of Card Games. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Adult Summer Library Program: June 1 – July 31

Whether you love to travel near or far, in the pages of a book, by air or by bicycle, you won’t want to miss this year’s Adult Summer Library Program. This year, we’re combining exciting reading challenges, engaging programs, and thrilling prizes for adult participants, all because “Adventure begins at your library!” Join us this summer for fun gatherings, like a mystery detective “Signature Sleuths” game, a Book Tasting, and a lunch presentation by author and adventurer Hank Kohler. Plus, each week we’ll have a weekly drawing for a fun travel-themed prize, so be sure to register early and participate often to get weekly and grand prize entries. Additionally, your grand prize entries can be placed in your choice of drawings for a kayak, cart griddle, glider bench swing, portable power jump starter and stadium seats, or a two-person hammock! Be sure to visit the library's website to learn all about how to register, participate, and enter to win. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

June Grab and Go Adult Craft Kit – Free DIY Straw Sunburst Wreath

Get ready to welcome summer with a fun, vibrant, sunburst wreath made out of green, bamboo-patterned, paper straws! This month’s Grab and Go DIY craft is a fun way to use unconventional materials to build a decorative wreath. Adult patrons can bring home one Free June Grab and Go Adult Craft Kit from the Perry Public Library. This craft kit includes materials and instructions for one DIY Straw Sunburst Wreath. This June Grab and Go Craft is free, courtesy of the Perry Public Library, and available while supplies last. For questions, call 515-465-3569.

June Grab and Go Teen Craft Kit – Pinecone Owl

Teens, 12 to 18, are invited to come into the library during the month of June to pick up a Free Grab and Go Teen Craft Kit! This month’s kit includes supplies to make your own adorable Acorn Owl. Teen patrons can bring home one Free June Grab and Go Teen Craft Kit from the Perry Public Library. This craft kit includes materials and instructions for one DIY Acorn Owl Kit.

Novel-Teas Book Match: A Monthly Program for Adults

We think a good book and a delicious cup of tea are the perfect pairing. With our Adult Novel-Teas Book Match program, participants can sign up each month to receive an individualized book recommendation, with a complementary tea pairing. Simply register, and complete the personalized Book Match Form by June 15, and our Adult Services Librarian, Mindy, will help you find your next book, while our tea enthusiast, Trista, will select your tea. June Book Matches will be available for patrons to pick up beginning Monday, July 1. Patrons must be 18+ to participate and spots are limited. To register and complete your survey, visit www.perry.lib.ia.us for an online form or visit the library for a paper version. This is a free program. For questions, call 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: Fashion Through the Ages Exhibit – April 23-June 8

Step back in time into the world of fashion history at the Carnegie Library Museum from April 23 through June 8. Displays will feature antique clothing, vintage paper dolls, and more with fashion from the Renaissance, Victorian Times, Colonial Times, the French Revolutions, and beyond. Discover which years feature the most outrageous fashions and which countries held the most fashion influence during different periods. The Carnegie Library hours are as follows: Sunday and Monday – Closed. Tuesday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call 515-465-7713.

We Have Issues (YA Book Club for Everyone) – June 3

June’s We Have Issues Book Club is reading a book hailed as a “must-read” by The Hate U Give author Angie Thomas. In "Dear Martin," a young, Black honor student named Justyce grapples with injustice and racism in both his own life and in America’s history. The We Have Issues Book Club meets the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Board Room and you don't have to be a teen/young adult to come. Join discussion leader Jessica on June 3 to discuss this book. Interested adults and teens June join the group for free at any time and no registration is required. Books may be purchased in advance for a small fee from the library or borrowed with your Perry Public Library card. For more information, go to the library's website, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Adventure in the World of Dungeons and Dragons: Tuesdays – June 4, 11, 18, 25

Join D&D enthusiast, Alex, as she invites players into the world of Dungeons and Dragons this June and July! Alex will guide players through the Lost Mine of Phandelver campaign, a perfect beginner’s campaign for anyone new to DND5E. Sessions are designed to lead you through character creation, understanding the game, and immersing yourself in the campaign. Whether you are new to Dungeons and Dragons, or a more experienced player, patrons 10 and older are invited to join us in the Perry Public Library Community Room on Tuesday nights in June and July for a thrilling adventure! We will meet from 5-7 p.m. on June 4, June 11, June 18, and June 25. This is a free program and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

3 to 5-Year-Olds June Summer Storytimes – June 4, 11, 18. 25

You’re invited to join us for a series of summer adventures for 3 to 5-year-olds that include a story, fun activity, and engaging craft! This group will meet on Tuesdays in June from 10:30-11:15 a.m. in the Community Room unless there is a special summer program. The June 3 to 5-Year-Olds schedule is as follows. June 4: Theme: Outdoor Adventures – Hiking; June 11: Theme: Outdoor Adventures – Camping; June 18: Theme: Outdoor Adventures – Smokey The Bear; June 25: Special Event: Life-Size Candyland (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. drop-in activity).

Kindergarten through 2nd Grades June Summer Storytimes – June 4, 11, 18, 25

Go on an adventure with us all throughout June as we welcome K-2nd graders to Summer Storytimes that include a story, fun activity, and engaging craft! This group will meet on Tuesdays in June from 2:30-3:15 p.m. in the Community Room unless there is a special summer program. The June K-2nd schedule is as follows. June 4: Theme: Outdoor Adventures – Hiking; June 11: Theme: Outdoor Adventures – Camping; June 18: Theme: Outdoor Adventures – Smokey The Bear; June 25: Special Event: Life-Size Candyland (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. drop-in activity).

3rd to 5th Grades June Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club– June 5, 12, 26

This summer, 3rd through 5th graders are invited to join our Choose Your Own Adventure Club! Each week, we’ll read a new adventure – and choose our path – then create a unique craft. This group will meet on Wednesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m., unless there is a special summer program. The June 3rd to 5th schedule is as follows. June 5: Theme: Space; June 12: Theme: Zombies; June 26: Theme: Titanic.

June Wee Wonders Storytime (Babies through 24 months) – June 7, 14, 28

The Wee Wonders Summer Library Program for babies through age 2 and their adult caregivers meets on Fridays through June and July from 10:30-11:15 a.m. We read board books, sing lots of songs, do scarf and shaker activities, sensory play and so much more! We will meet June 7, June 14, and June 28. This is an excellent way to encourage early literacy skills and make new friends! Registration is required and log sheets will be available to earn prizes all summer long. A special grand prize tailored to children under age 3 is also available. This is a free program and registration is required. For more information, visit the library's website, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Fresh Conversations with Aging Resources of Central Iowa: Diet and Sleep – June 5

Fresh Conversations is a free nutrition and physical education program for ages 60+. The program offers practical tips and sensible solutions to everyday problems that get in the way of doing what most people want to do: eat well and live well! Fresh Conversations is also an opportunity to connect with other adults for a friendly group discussion. We will meet to discuss diet and sleep, plus try a tasty recipe from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. This is a monthly, free event held the first Wednesday of each month for adults ages 60+, and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

Chess Club at the Library – June 6, 13, 20, 27

Are you interested in learning how to play chess? Do you already know how to play, but are looking for some local players to challenge? Could you use some tips and practice to improve your skill level? Local Chess Instructor David Oliveira is partnering with the Perry Public Library to teach, mentor, and play chess with players of all ages and experience levels. Whether you are new to chess or looking for a challenging game, mark your Thursday evenings in April for chess instruction and walk-in play at the Library. Students, grades K-12, will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m., in the Library Board Room. Chess players of all ages are then welcome to meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m., also in the Board Room, for instruction or competition. David Oliveira leads the group meetings and also offers chess instruction by individual appointments as part of the library program. Call the library for more information or to arrange a time at 515-465-3569. This is a free program and no registration is required.

Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Painting Party – June 7

Come paint in the dark! We will have black lights set up and neon paints; let your imagination take a walk on the wild side! Teens, ages 12 to 18, are invited to attend this awesome kick-off to our Teen Summer Library Program from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, June 7. We will meet in the community room for this free event. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Kids Movie Monday – June 10

Kids are invited to come to the library on June 10 for an exciting showing of a 2023 American animated adventure comedy! This fun film invites you to join a flock of birds as they make their way on a great adventure. Kids Movie Monday will be held in the Library Community Room from 2-3 p.m. on June 10. We’ll provide the movie and snacks – you bring a cozy blanket or pillow to stay comfortable during the show. We’re excited to welcome families into the library this summer and want to remind caregivers that children under the age of 6 must have an adult (age 18 or older) present during the program and children between ages 6 and 9 must have an adult present somewhere in the library. For more information about this free program, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Teen Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Outdoor Edition – June 14

We’ll head outside and face off in the infamous Exploding Kittens game where you match cards and dodge giant burritos! If there’s time, we can play more games! We will meet in the community room for this free event on Friday, June 14 and head outside from 3-4 p.m. No registration is required for this free activity for ages 12 to 18. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Salvation Army Services – June 17

The Salvation Army Support Services will come to the Perry Public Library on the third Monday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch. The Mobile Service Center is currently out of commission, but a Salvation Army representative will continue to come to the library to meet with community members in our Study Room. This free service, provided by the Salvation Army, will be available in the Library Study Room. The Salvation Army helps with rent, utilities, gas, personal care items, food, and other information. For more specific information about services offered, contact the Salvation Army directly at 515-282-3599. This is a free service and no registration is required.

Monthly Book Club – June 18

For June, the Book Club will read a book that explores “the devastating aftermath of a small-town tragedy.” The group selected this title with its sensitive topic last year and has decided to move forward with reading and discussing Jodi Picoult’s thought-provoking and timely novel, "19 Minutes." We will meet on Tuesday, June 18, from 1-2 p.m. in the Library Community Room to discuss this month’s book selection. Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion and participation is free. Books may be purchased in advance for a small fee from the library or borrowed with your Perry Public Library card. For more information, visit the library's website, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Teen and Tween Do Art Comic Book Workshop (3rd – 12th Grades) – June 19

Do Art Productions Comic Book Workshop explore the different languages of comics, from the eyes, to body posture, to the actual language within speech bubbles. The workshop is interactive and very creative, with little tricks and turns to keep engagement. For example, in a dynamic pose drawing exercise, you may see juggling axolotls, flying giraffes, or dancing pandas. After seeing how easy cartooning and creative expression can be, participants will generate a comic together out of the characters and creativity of the first half! This program takes place from 5- p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Tweens and teens (3rd through 12th grades) are invited to participate. Registration is required and space is limited, so reserve your space early on the library's website, by visiting the library, or by calling 515-465-3569.

ISU Extension: Storybook Experience (K-5th Grades) – June 21

Kids in Kindergarten through 5th grades are invited to join us for an exciting ISU Extension program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21. The Storybook Experience asks, “Did you know, you are the author of your own life?” The theme is inspired by Seuss’ "Oh, The Places You’ll Go!" and participants will learn how to write and/or illustrate their own story during the program. Registration is required for this program by June 20, along with a minimum number of participants. Please reserve your space early through the library's website, by visiting the library, or by calling 515-465-3569.

Teen Jackbox Games Party – June 21

Use your cell phone to connect to outrageous party games that you follow along with on a computer/TV screen. There are dozens to choose from, including trivia games, drawing games, and just plain silly games! Teens will play Jackbox Games from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, June 21 in the Community Room. This is a free activity for ages 12 to 18 and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Blank Park Zoo to You – June 24

The Zoo is coming to the Perry Public Library in June! Join us on Monday, June 24, for this free, all-ages activity from 2-3 p.m. in the Community Room. This year, the Blank Park Zoo is focusing on the important part we play in nature and how we can live alongside wildlife. Come listen to a zoo staff member share fun facts and amazing stories about their work with animals. Plus, they may be accompanied by an Ambassador Animal. Ambassador Animals that travel with Zoo to You programs are small animals such as small mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents a Summer Afternoon Tea – June 24

Come join the Carnegie Library Museum as we enjoy a summer-themed tea from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24. We will feature special summer blend teas, lemon blueberry scones, lavender tea bread, strawberry shortcake, tea sandwiches, and, of course, shortbread. The summer is a wonderful time to take in the beauty of the flowers and enjoy each other's company. This Summer Afternoon Tea will do exactly that as we showcase beautiful florals and summer fruits. Tickets can be purchased at The Perry Public Library or the Carnegie Library Museum for $15 per person, while supplies last. For additional information, contact the Carnegie at 515-465-7713, or visit the library.

June Adult Craft Club: DIY Adventure Felt Art – June 24

This summer, we’re all about adventure at the library and we’re bringing our theme to Craft Club! Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24 for a creative way to bring your favorite mountain scene to life. Our class will show you how to turn a simple sketch into a colorful, abstract art piece made from felt wool pieces. Craft Club is free, but space is limited. Please register for your spot by June 17 by visiting the library's website and filling out the online form or by contacting a librarian for assistance. For more information, call 515-465-3569.

Life-Size Candyland Around the Library – June 25

Families are welcome to come to the Perry Public Library and play Candyland all around the library! That’s right, we will have a life-size Candyland game set up inside the library: get a spinner and follow the trail through Lollipop Land and Gummy Forest, but watch out for Licorice Lagoon! Everyone gets a prize at the end! Join us at your leisure from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Hank Kohler from One4Water Adult Summer Library Presentation & Lunch – June 25

Hank Kohler, the author of One4Water will share his passion for adventure, canoeing, and conservation from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. Kohler will engage the audience as a storyteller, sharing first-hand accounts of his experiences paddling over 1,900 miles from west central Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. Come listen to his stories during your lunch break and enjoy a complimentary lunch. This is a free adult activity and no registration is required.

Teen Summer Movie – June 28

Teens are invited to come to the library on Friday, June 28 for a fun, summer movie! The Teen Friday Movie will be held from 3-5 p.m. on June 28 in the Library Community Room. We’ll provide the movie and snacks – you bring a cozy blanket or pillow to stay comfortable during the show. This is a free program for ages 12 to 18 and no registration is required.

Paper Crafting with Kathy: Fun Fold Cards and Scrap Paper Backgrounds – June 29

Join us in June to create Fun Fold Cards and Scrap Paper Backgrounds in our Paper Crafting with Kathy Class. Kathy Miller leads this series of monthly how-to workshops featuring different paper crafting techniques and creative designs for making greeting cards. The craft series will be held one Saturday each month. We will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 in the Library Community Room. The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Registration closes on June 17. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own supplies. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Saturday Crafternoons – June 29

Are you looking for a quiet, community space to craft? Then, we have the perfect Saturday event for you! The Perry Public Library welcomes crafters and do-it-yourselfers to our dedicated makerspace – now following Paper Crafting with Kathy. You bring your ideas and supplies and we’ll supply the crafting space. Saturday Crafternoons last from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room and offer a free community space to work on projects in a comfortable environment. Plan your next work session for Saturday, June 29 at the library. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations and no charge!

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce June 2024 programs