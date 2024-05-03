A perfect symbol of resistance in New York: Local hidden gems

From overlooked roadside attractions to offbeat museums and obscure natural wonders, Local Hidden Gems will showcase some of the unique and unexpected treasures that make America extraordinary. We will emphasize charm, surprise and delight.

Local hidden gem: The Hess Triangle in New York City, New York

Hess Triangle location.

Nestled in New York City's Greenwich Village, the Hess Triangle is a hidden gem with a story as compelling as it is defiant. Amid the bustling streets, this small triangular plot of land at Christopher Street and 7th Avenue South carries a legacy not known to most passersby.

In the early 20th century, as the city expanded its subway system, David Hess staunchly resisted selling his property, despite eminent domain threats. Left with only a tiny remnant of his land, Hess planted a concrete slab in 1922, defiantly inscribed with "Property of the Hess Estate, which has never been dedicated for public purposes."

Hess Triangle

Today, the Hess Triangle stands as a symbol of individual resistance against bureaucratic might. Visitors might miss it, but locals who seek out this unassuming monument reflect on its message of defiance amid urban development. It serves as a beacon of hope for those challenging the status quo, embodying the enduring spirit of New York City.

In a metropolis known for towering landmarks, the Hess Triangle offers a different beauty — one rooted in history and resilience. Small but significant, it beckons travelers to discover the hidden stories past the glitz. In the city that never sleeps, the Hess Triangle stands as a testament to the power of the human spirit.

Where: 110 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014

More information: "In the West Village, a remnant of NYC’s onetime smallest plot of land remains," A. Plitt (2017).

