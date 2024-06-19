Perfect Match: Southern Alabama bride gives groom her kidney

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When couples get married, they promise to stay faithful for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health.

One Saraland couple meant that when they said their vows a few months ago.

Before they got married, the bride donated a kidney to her future groom.

Photo: Jake Cannon

Conner and Olivia Denton had the wedding of their dreams in April 2024. Conner felt better than ever. Olivia had given him a kidney eight months earlier.

“It was like seeing an angel walking down the aisle,” Conner said. “She was beautiful.”

Conner was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease over a decade ago. Doctors told him that eventually, he would need a new kidney. In 2022, he met Olivia. He told her that at some point, he would probably have to undergo a kidney transplant.

Olivia didn’t hesitate. She told him she would give him one if she were a match. Shortly after, his need for a kidney became dire. She didn’t hesitate to step up.

“I stayed up at night just crying,” Olivia said. “I fell in love with this man. His little boy needs him, and I need him. Honestly, it was a selfish reason. We need him.”

Conner, Olivia, and Conner’s son, Beckham, celebrate

their engagement.

Olivia and Conner both had “O” blood types. One was positive, and one was negative, which is known as the universal donor blood type, making them a match. They couldn’t believe the news when they found out!

“I ran downstairs,” Olivia told WKRG. “I worked in a two-story building, and screamed, ‘We are a match…a perfect match! I can’t believe it!'”

“I went around and told everyone at work, and everybody said ‘Man you better hold onto her!’ And I said, ‘Man, I already have those plans in place,'” Conner said.

He had big plans. The surgery was scheduled for August 2023, but first, Conner wanted to let his future donor know that he wanted her to be his wife. He proposed to her in front of a crowd of thousands at Blue Wahoos Stadium. She said yes!

“They do the kiss cam. I pull the ring out. I don’t know how many thousands can fit in a stadium. It felt like 10,000 hearing the crowd…all the emotions,” Conner shared.

“It was a complete surprise,” Olivia replied. “He really pulled it off.”

As a newly engaged couple, the two headed to UAB in August 2023. The two were nervous but hopeful. They remember the moments before they were both taken back for their surgeries.

“We prayed and kissed each other,” the couple said. “We took a moment and told each other we loved each other, and no matter what, we would be here for each other in the end.”

This photo was taken post-surgery.

Both of the surgeries were successful. Olivia stayed in the hospital for a few days before returning to Saraland. She says the process of donating was “not that bad.” She says months later, she has no side effects and does not have to take any medication.

She said her body functions perfectly with just one kidney. She hopes she can be an example for others not to be afraid to donate.

“I never knew that by putting that little donor on my license, I would actually be a living donor, that that would come to life.”

Since the surgery, Conner said he is feeling amazing. He is very thankful for his wife’s selfless donation.

“I have told people that after the initial transplant, I have had more trouble going to sleep, just night and day difference,” Conner said.

“His energy,” Olivia chimed in, “I used to run circles around him. Now I am more tired than he is.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the entire venue during the Denton’s wedding ceremony in April. The two of them mentioned the kidney donation in their vows.

Photo: Jake Cannon

“I said in my vows that I would always be the right to his left, even though he has my left kidney,” Olivia said.

“It’s the biggest sacrifice anyone can make, to give a part of herself to save me,” Conner said. “It was in my vows. She loves me like Jesus does.”

Olivia even said vows to Conner’s son, Beckham, promising to be a special part of his life as his stepmother.

Courtesy: Jake Cannon

The Dentons hope that others hear their story and realize the importance of organ donation.

“The lord was involved throughout the whole thing. That is a huge part of our story,” Olivia said.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for this woman here. She has blessed my life in so many ways. She saved my life in so many ways,” Conner said.

For anyone considering whether to get tested to see if you are a match, you can visit this website to learn more.

Also, Olivia received financial assistance while she was out of work for the surgery from the National Living Donor Assistance Program. The organization helped with lodging, gas and food.

Photo: Jake Cannon

