The Perfect Halloween Costume for Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween is right around the corner and if you're truly a ghoulish girlie, chances are you've been planning your costume for months.

Finding the right look for Hallow's Eve can be hard as you want to pick an outfit that stands out from the crowd, but also choose a costume that won't have people scratching their heads to figure out what you're supposed to be. With all of the options out there, sometimes, it's easier to tap into the spiritual side of Samhain and allow the stars to make your choice for you. We've compiled a list of trendy and classic costumes that match your zodiac sign to make things a little bit easier so you can focus on bobbing for apples.

Continue scrolling to discover what Halloween costume you should wear, according to your zodiac sign.

Albeit controversial, Jocelyn from The Idol is the perfect costume for the fiery Aries. Jocelyn's sexy outfits conceal her genuine artistry, leaving her entourage guessing as to who she truly is. An itty-bitty bra, micro mini-skirt and French girl sunglasses are all you need for this look. Bonus points if you can manage to chain smoke (or vape) throughout the night.

With all of the syrupy sweet nostalgia the Eras Tour had us indulging in this summer, Taurus is the ideal sign to dress up as Taylor Swift for Halloween. Focused on stability and family, the Earth sign is the definition of wholesome, making old school T-Swizzle the best choice. Opt for a feminine sundress, cowboy boots and a guitar if you can find one. Impossibly perfect ringlets not included.

There is no other sign that quite captures the yin and yang energy that Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair possess. Often misunderstood as "two-faced," the fluid and mutable air sign is accurately represented by Wednesday's goth tendencies and Enid's care bear ways. To achieve the look, wear a mix of black and rainbow clothing, adding a split black and pink wig to drive it home.

We're bound to see a dozen Barbie costumes this year and we're willing to bet at least half of them will be worn by Cancers. The emotional water sign is fond of wearing heart-shaped rose-colored glasses all year round to transform reality into their perfect Barbie world, so it makes sense they'll dress up as the pink-loving and well-meaning doll for Halloween.

To be honest, it feels like Doja Cat dresses up for Halloween all 365 days of the year, but her Met Gala Choupette outfit showcases the singer at her finest. Much like Doja, Leos are unafraid to experiment and naturally stand out, making her realistic cat-like ensemble a must for the zodiac's lioness. A glittering silver gown, alongside matching cat ears and whiskers will help you recreate the look. Be sure to only communicate in meows and purrs.

Beyoncé is the Virgo, so she is obviously the natural choice for the perfection-minded sign. Her Renaissance looks have been nothing but iconic, so rock a chrome cowboy-themed ensemble for Halloween to pay homage to Queen Bey.

Pamela Anderson is a hopeless romantic and so are Libras. The air sign is bubbly and social, just like the Baywatch babe and will do anything for love. Mirror one of Anderson's most recognizable looks and don her signature pink fluffy hat, alongside a white corset and sequined boho pants.

Let's be real Scorpio -- Halloween is your season, making mommy Morticia Addams the perfect costume. We know you probably already have a floor-length black gown somewhere in your closet, but pair it with dark lipstick, talon-like nails and a red rose to complete the look. If you can get a doting man to follow you around, even better.

Our Roman Empire is Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding. Sagittariuses are charming, but as a fire sign, they are not to be trifled with and would come for anyone who tries to copy their ideas. Adopt the eldest Kardashian's penchant for la dolce vita and rock a white bridal-esque dress and ornate veil. Be ready to argue with your sister over the phone in case people don't get it.

As a Capricorn herself, Ice Spice is bound to be one of the hottest costumes this year. The Bronx-born rapper is fond of her Juicy Couture tracksuits and short-shorts, sporting her ginger hair in its usual ringlets or sleek and straight style. Perhaps, learn how to twerk just in case "Deli" is on the house party playlist.

Aquariuses are the zodiac's rebel without a cause, lending it to dressing up as teen angst queen Olivia Rodrigo. If you're a teenage girl in her 20's, dig up your middle school plaid skirt and pair it with a sequined corset for the perfect pop-punk outfit.

There is no better costume for Pisces, then The Little Mermaid, considering the water sign is practically half mermaid. If walking around with a scaly tail feels unfeasible, opt for mermaid-core essentials, like a flared teal dress and seashell accessories.