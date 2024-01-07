This ‘Perfect' $20 Alternative to the Impossible-To-Get Pink Stanley Has Over 21K 5-Star Reviews



Have you heard the news? Everyone is obsessed with Stanley products. Travel cups, water bottles, tumblers, you name it, Stanley-mania is here. Because there’s been such a high demand for Stanley cups, it’s hard to find one that’s available at an affordable price. Luckily, we tracked down the Stanley alternative that’s earned rave reviews — and it’s just $20 at Walmart.

Start a new water bottle trend this year with the Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle. This water bottle is a favorite among folks at New York Magazine‘s The Strategist, calling it “the best water bottle on the market” in their recent Instagram post. What makes this water bottle special? Unlike the Stanley quencher, the Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle features a patented free-sip spout, a flip-top lid, a leak-proof top, and 24-hour insulation. Your straw won’t be exposed to any harsh elements because it’s neatly secured beneath this stylish and sleek lid.

There’s a lot to love about the Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle. But what do shoppers have to say about this convenient water bottle? Read on to find out: “This is the perfect water bottle! There is nothing that I don’t like about it,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I really like this water bottle because it is leak free and it also has a FREE SIP compartment and a hidden straw. There is two ways you can drink the beverages, you can drink it the by tilting it upwards or use the free sip with the hidden straw. So I give this water bottle a five star rating,” another shopper said. “I bought this for my sister as a gift and she absolutely loves it! Takes it everywhere and has mentioned that it keeps water cold for hours,” a third shopper raved. Don’t wait for days to get a Stanley cup. Order your very own Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle today.

