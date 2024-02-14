Per Us Weekly, Ethan Slater "Wants the Option to Propose" to Ariana Grande So He's Trying to Finalize Divorce

Update on Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande's unexpected-but-still-very-much-a-thing relationship: Ethan is trying to expedite his divorce so he has the "option" to propose to Ariana.

According to an Us Weekly source, Ethan and his estranged wife Lilly Jay are “still in the mediation phase” of their split, and “[Things] haven’t been finalized yet.”

Meanwhile, “Ethan and Ariana are living together at her place and are very happy, but he’s eager to get things finalized with the divorce. He wants the option to propose [to Ariana], so he’s doing everything he can to expedite things."

This comes on the heels of an insider telling the outlet back in January that “Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable. Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him. She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”

Neither Ari nor Ethan have spoken about their relationship publicly, but they've been seen together several times and are obviously co-starring in Wicked so will likely be doing some press / showing up to premieres.

Meanwhile, Lilly Jay hasn't commented on her split in a while—though back in July 2023 she told Page Six “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton.”

