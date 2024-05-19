This Peoria spot made the list of top Instagrammable places in Illinois outside Chicago

Peoria Zoo is among the most Instagrammable spots in Illinois outside Chicago.

The attraction came in at No. 10 in a list of the most Instagrammed spots in the state in 2024.

The website BonusFinder.com analyzed more than 2,700 U.S. landmarks by comparing their total number of hashtags to rank the country’s most popular spots on social media. It based its rankings on the sum of the top three hashtags used by each attraction. It then broke down the most Instagrammable non-Chicago attractions in Illinois.

Peoria Zoo was ranked Illinois' 10th-most Instagrammable non-Chicago attraction, with 4,075 hashtags (#peoriazoo, #peoriazoofun, #peoriazoo). Here are the full results:

The most Instagrammed spots in Illinois in 2024

1. Starved Rock State Park (#starvedrock, #starvedrockstatepark, #starvedrockpark), with 156,740 hashtags on Instagram. The LaSalle County attraction was also the seventh-most Instagrammable state park in the country.

2. Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois, with 57,999 pictures hashtagged on Instagram (#shawneenationalforest, #shawneenationalforestillinois, #shawneeforest).

3. Matthiessen State Park near Starved Rock, with 16,940 hashtags (#matthiessenstatepark, #matthiessenpark, #matthiessenparkillinois).

4. Cave-in-Rock State Park in far-southern Illinois, with 10,451 hashtags (#caveinrock, #caveinrockillinois, #caveinrockstatepark).

5. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site near East St. Louis, with 7,883 hashtags (#cahokiamounds, #cahokiamoundshistoricsite, #cahokiamoundsworldheritagesite).

6. Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, with 7,806 hashtags.

7. Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum in Oak Park, with 5,924 hashtags.

8. Cache River State Natural Area in southern Illinois, with 4,463 hashtags.

9. Bell Smith Springs in southern Illinois, with 4,084 hashtags.

10. Peoria Zoo, with 4,075 hashtags.

