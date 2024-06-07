This Peoria couple opened the porch pantry to give back. Now they need your help

Through Porch Pantry, Charles and Kelli Martin have addressed community needs in Peoria’s West Bluff for four years. As the Martins face a series of crises, a family friend is asking the community to help address their needs.

According to Nicole Morrow, Kelli Martin experienced health issues last year that forced her to take time off work with no pay. She returned to work in November, but Charles Martin developed major health issues of his own and is unable to work until next month. To top off their run of bad luck, their car was recently totaled in an accident.

“They’ve just had one catastrophe after another,” Morrow said.

Morrow created a GoFundMe effort Monday to rally the community around the Martins and set a $15,000 fundraising goal. Donations will be used for a down payment on a new car and to help with medical expenses.

“This is an opportunity for people to show the same care and concern the Martins have always shown for the community,” she said.

What is the Porch Pantry?

The Martins opened Porch Pantry in 2020 to help address food insecurity. From one table of donated goods outside their home at 1122 N. Ellis St., Peoria, their operation grew to take up their entire front porch and achieved non-profit status in 2021.

In addition to food, Porch Pantry provides clothing, shoes, books and various household items. Through social media networking, the Martins connect people needing specific items with people who may have those items to spare.

“There are no access restrictions to their porch, and folks can drop by at any time,” said Morrow. “Of course, they do want people to take what they need, but take only what they need.”

