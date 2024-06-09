Peoria among the most affordable family travel destinations, study says

The best view of the Peoria skyline is probably from East Peoria, specifically Fondulac Drive, which offers several scenic overlooks along its curving route on the bluff overlooking the Illinois River Valley.

Peoria is the fourth-most-affordable destination for a four-night U.S. vacation by a family of four.

Dunhill Travel Deals calculated the cost of "four average-priced round-trip flights, two average-priced hotel rooms for four nights, three average-priced meals per day for four people, and the cost of the average-priced rental car for four days" in "100 select U.S. cities."

The website determined that cost would total $3,604, putting Peoria well below the national average of $4,437.

City Rank Total cost of a 4-night stay (family of 4) Total cost of a 4-night stay (individual) Round-trip flight cost (per person) Total lodging cost (per room) Total meal cost (per person) Total rental car cost (per car) Cost of other services (compared to average) Peoria, IL 4 $3,604 $1,259 $403 $428 $236 $192 -2.1% All cities - $4,437 $1,551 $500 $577 $270 $204 N/A

Peoria's fourth-place ranking trailed only Toledo, Ohio; Wilmington, Delaware; and Allentown, Pennsylvania. None of those cities are notable tourist destinations, but the list also included Orlando, Florida, at No. 12 and Las Vegas at No. 19. Chicago came in at No. 86, with a total cost of $4,868. San Francisco rounded out the list at No. 100 and a cost of $5,860.

