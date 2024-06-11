The People's Plaza Balloon Battle makes a splash for families

Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink. That is, unless your mouth happened to be open when you took a water balloon to your noggin.

The People's Plaza, a business center offering "creative spaces of every form and size" as "a place for all people to express themselves", held "The Balloon Battle" Saturday afternoon in their parking lot beside Catclaw Creek at 1290 S. Willis St.

With temperatures over 100 degrees, it couldn't have been a better day for water shenanigans.

Kids and adults load up on water balloons while others immediately throw what they have at their neighbors Saturday. The People’s Plaza held a free Balloon Battle event featuring squirt guns, food trucks, a DJ and multiple water balloon battles.

The event was hosted by two of the businesses, Thoughtful Texans and Mutha Herbs, a fresh juice bar.

"We hosted a big water balloon battle with water cannons, water shooters and a bunch of little swimming spots, water slides and a bouncy castle," said Sean David Carasso, who helps administer the building. "Not to mention a couple of DJs and a whole bunch of food trucks. It was pretty awesome."

Zio Castillo, 3, holds his head into a sprinkler at The People’s Plaza Saturday.

There were three water balloon fights, the last including the adults who quickly found themselves vanquished by the younger members of the crowd. Water guns, a water slide, and a metal stock tank fed by a hose — along with the occasional sprinkler — cooled everyone off while the balloons were being restocked.

One boy takes a water balloon to the shoulder as other children scramble for their own balloons Saturday.

"This has been so fun," Carasso said. "It's been a little bit of an experiment, and we'll get better. We'll get more turf out here and way more water balloons and more water guns."

A few enterprising kids had sleuthed out their own unique water ammunition, however.

Sean David Carasso holds his phone in the air as he wades into the middle of a water balloon fight at The People’s Plaza Saturday.

"Yeah, there were a few coolers around here that some people had access to," Carasso said, laughing. "If we do it again, that's your secret weapon — an ice chest."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: The People's Plaza Balloon Battle makes a splash for families