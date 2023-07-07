People Who Successfully Started Their Career Over Later In Life, How'd You Do It?

Sometimes, your career starts to feel like a dead-end, and you dream about starting over. However, only some people are actually brave enough to follow through, and fewer still find success in a new field. So, I want to hear from those of you who did it!

Maybe you were miserable in your tech job, so you quit to start your own Etsy shop, which is now a super successful business!

Or perhaps you left Wall Street, got a job teaching business at a local high school, and now feel more fulfilled than ever before!

Or maybe you retired from healthcare, then found your passion for painting, and now you're featured in galleries all over the world!

