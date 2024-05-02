‘It’s about the people’: Sioux Falls thrift store owners say they're seeing a resurgence

Sioux Falls is home to numerous thrift and antique storefronts, full of treasures and one-of-a-kind finds. For some, it’s the thrill of the hunt while for others, it’s one step closer to living more sustainably.

During this time of year, rummage, estate and other outdoor sales events often escalate and what's left over often shows up on display in these locations. This year though, owners of antique and thrift stores say they're seeing a resurgence in business as Sioux Falls continues its trajectory of being the fastest-growing city in the Midwest.

These antique and thrift stores often offer a curated selection of items with character and history, allowing shoppers to uncover one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect their individuality. Additionally, the affordable prices and diverse range of merchandise often appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking quality items at discounted rates.

But it’s not just those who are nostalgic who shop. Younger generations also wander the aisles of lost memories and moments often caught in time. Some have even taken to owning these vintage havens to breathe new life into them.

At 605 Thrift, owner Kiara Seiler began the venture two years ago. Seiler, 25, saw an opportunity to not only own a small business but also cater to those who can appreciate the authenticity and sustainability of thrifted items.

The inside of 605 Thrift on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Sioux Falls.

"Trends come and go, but vintage is forever lasting," Seiler said. "That's why I did it because I know there's always going to be items circulating.”

Last Saturday, 605 Thrift hosted their monthly pop-up event “Thrifty Days” with half a dozen vendors selling their handcrafted works of art, including fellow thrifter and consigner Bella Boo Threads, who rents a booth at the store.

Seiler said she hosts these events for Sioux Falls-based vendors to also share their passions with the community, no matter their style or who they are.

“Everyone is welcome,” Seiler said. “I want to make sure everyone feels seen and accepted while finding something special.”

For thrifters Dominque Dix, 29, and Marissa Large, 23, this couldn’t be more true.

“We have opposite styles but we are best friends,” Dix said.

Dominque Dix and Marissa Large are best friends who love thrifting together to find that one-of-a-kind piece.

Dix is an artist, whose fondness for color is expressed through her business, Dominque’s Designs. Large, who is more partial to neutrals, is an esthetician at Beauty Charter in Sioux Falls.

“Our favorite line to say to each other is, ‘It’s cute for you,’” Large chuckled.

Aside from running their own businesses, thrifting is a passion the pair have been doing together for the past eight months.

“I’ve always thrifted. Even in high school, that’s the place I would go for things like theme nights - I don’t have a Hawaiian shirt just on hand,” Large said.

The friends enjoy finding unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that “have character and add a bit of texture.”

Brookings resident Paige Figland looks through the clothes racks on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 605 Thrift in Sioux Falls. Figland and her friend went to 605 Thrift as a fun activity to do for a birthday weekend.

Dix said her main reason for shopping secondhand is her and her husband’s shared reduce, reuse and recycle philosophy, which also saves money.

“I realized I don't buy anything brand new for myself. Like, this is my father-in-law's jacket from the ‘70s, and it works,” Dix said, pointing to her attire.

Large added they love supporting local businesses, especially given they are both entrepreneurs themselves.

“Opening and having to go through all the steps to be a small business…it is hard," Large said. “I applaud anyone else who does it.”

When it comes to competing antique and thrift stores, Seiler said she doesn’t see it that way.

“If I don’t have something, I will refer you to someone who might,” Seiler said.

For Peggy Taylor, owner of Gift & Thrift, the allure of antique and thrift stores extends beyond their merchandise.

“I'm a firm believer that each one of us should support the other,” Taylor said. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, they're your competition.’ No, we should all be working together for the same goal.”

Taylor has experienced the transformative power of thrift shopping since she opened Gift & Thrift 13 years ago, she said.

The inside of Gift and Thrift on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Sioux Falls.

“I was always a fan of secondhand shopping," Taylor said. "I wanted nice things for myself and my kids, and those things don’t always have to be new box store-type items."

It’s not just antiques and secondhand finds at Gift & Thrift though. Among the 102 vendors renting their own spaces, some are artisans.

"We've become more than just a thrift store," Taylor said. "Many of our vendors handmake their items, adding to the charm and variety."

Treehouse Treasures hosts a booth filled with antiques and decor on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Gift and Thrift in Sioux Falls.

As to what that demand consists of, it’s a multitude of things ranging from small knickknacks to old concert T-shirts to even toys for young kids.

Shelves filled with toy cars for sale on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Gift and Thrift in Sioux Falls.

“I've noticed that the younger kids like 10 and under, some of them have that old soul in that they don't want a brand new toy,” Taylor said.

Another trend Taylor has noticed in the store is shopping for secondhand gifts, especially during the Christmas season when entire families will stop in.

“The kids go and pick something out for grandma, or aunts and uncles and things like that. It's family time together and I have surprisingly noticed how much fun the kids have," she said.

To Booth 202 owners Marie Murfin and Steve Whitman, family and community are key to speciaizing in those secondhand gifts.

Booth 202 owners Marie Murfin and Steve Whitman say the store is family-run and strives to give back to the community.

As far as how the husband and wife duo got into the business, Whitman said, “It was very random.”

“I heard it was for sale…and without even telling her, I purchased it,” Whitman said. “She was actually really excited about it.”

Located at the old Julz Woodworking, Antiques & Thrift Store on West 12 Street, Booth 202 opened three years ago in January, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we first opened there's a lot of different inventory, so we kind of switched our business model to focus on our other vendors and diecast model cars is a kind of our niche,” Whitman said.

A large portion of the store is filled with classic Hot Wheels collectibles, which are advertised across the country.

“We had a family come from Texas just so their kid could take a picture next to our Hot Rod Rat Fink statue because they saw our ad at the airport in Sioux Falls or the visitor's guide," Whitman said. "It was pretty awesome."

Hot Rod Rat Fink statue and a large collection of Hot Wheels welcome customers when they walk into Booth 202.

“He wants to bring back the Kmart days,” Murfin said, referring to the former store’s Collector’s Days where exclusive vehicles were released from sealed cases.

Booth 202 also hosts Hot Wheel and other item showings once a month.

Customers of various generations enter their doors looking for classic thrift store finds to pop culture items like DC and Marvel comics, Star Wars items, Ghostbusters memorabilia, books and records and of course, renowned Hot Wheels.

Something strange in the neighborhood. Who you gonna call for all your vintage and pop culture memorabilia? Booth 202!

“It’s nostalgic to a lot of customers in here,” Murfin said.

Whitman and Murfin also like to give back to those customers and others in the community which includes a “blessing box” right outside the store offering food and other items to those in need.

Blessing box outside Booth 202 on West 12th Street.

"There's no reason anyone should go hungry," Whitman said. "We like to give back because without the community, we wouldn't be in business."

As antique and thrift stores continue to rise in popularity among different generations, store owners agree that one thing remains clear: it's not just about the items on the shelves; it's about the people behind them and the communities they serve.

“In the end, we’re all small business owners people take the time to frequent," Taylor said. "This is especially true in a town of Sioux Falls’ size but at the same time, it’s rapidly growing, so the demand will be higher."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls thrift, antique stores are seeing a resurgence. Here's why