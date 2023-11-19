"Millennials Demand Full Accountability": 20 Things That Millennials Actually Got Rid Of Forever

This post contains discussion of child abuse.

Listen up — millennials are here to stay, and they aren't going anywhere. A lot has changed under the generational shift that they've been a part of, whether you like it or not.

Getty Images

Redditor u/BigCuppaCoff33 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What are you proud of that millennials have actually 'ended' or 'ruined?'" Honestly, it's good that we left so many of these things behind, and maybe with hindsight, you'll agree, too:

1."The 'I hate my wife/husband' genre of jokes."

—u/Seruvius

2."Hating your spouse. I'm so happy that more people are waiting to get married because they want to be sure their partner is the right one for them. It's not enough to just love your partner, you have to like spending time with them, too."

—u/PurpleDreamer28

Getty Images

3."Getting beaten by your elders."

—u/MustardDinosaur

4."In the state of Washington, we passed a law that forces employers to disclose job wages in ad postings so we could normalize people speaking about wages and let people know they are federally protected in doing so."

—u/BushyOreo

Getty Images

5."Being an absent father. Millennial Dads have made Dadding cool."

—u/FauxBoho

6."They spend way less on diamonds."

—u/Ancient_Wisdom_Yall

Mina De La O / Getty Images

7."Millennials killed ironing clothes."

—u/FriedandOutofFocus

Getty Images

8."Having kids just because 'that's what everyone else did.'"

—u/sunshinelollipops95

9."The stigma of mental health."

—u/T-Shurts

10."Toxic family dynamics. Oh yeah, millennials demand full accountability for generational bullshit."

—u/iLuvFrootLoopz

Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

11."All of that 'loyalty to the workplace, work is the most important thing' bullshit. Don’t go above and beyond — act your wage and pay me what I’m worth. Glad we are finally stopping the abusive employer/employee relationships that boomers set in place."

—u/mealdealfromtesco

12."I love seeing the downfall of crappy chain restaurants."

—u/mytwocents22

Bill Records / Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

13."The way millennials treat the LGBTQIA+ community is much better than previous generations."

—u/BlizzPenguin

Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

14."Men holding in their emotions for the sake of 'being a man.'"

—u/LittleDrumminBoy

15."The stigma against childless/childfree people is a lot lower."

—u/LilacMages

16."Millennials and hipsters are responsible for healthier food options."

—u/CalmNeedleworker3100

Getty Images

17."In America, smoking is almost nonexistent compared to when I was a kid."

—u/StuckinSuFu

Sestovic / Getty Images

18."Feeding our pets shit food."

—u/ApeMoneyClub

Chalabala / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19."I'm proud we go to therapy! Gen X and boomers seem to feel like it's only for crazy people. Go talk to someone, damn!"

—u/EndoHobbit

And finally...

20."Hooters."

—u/whitewail602

Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Got your own suggestions? See you in the comments!

These entries were edited for length and clarity.

If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.