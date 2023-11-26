People Are Sharing Telltale Signs That Someone Is Insecure, And Please Don't Be This Person

There are certain things that people do that scream "insecure." Some of us might be guilty of this behavior without even realizing it so I was intrigued when I came across this Reddit thread that discussed just that. Here is what some people had to say and I'm low-key taking note of all of these.

1."Never apologizing. Some people will twist the story, change the way it happened, and retell it so convincingly that they’ll believe their nonsense but will never apologize."

—u/misato_mylf

2."When people are caught lying they instantly turn the tables on you, calling you names, getting rude — coming up with all sorts of stories trying to manipulate you."

3."When people talk in a great way about themselves but they talk badly about others. It seems like they can only accept themselves by degrading others and appreciating themselves for the wrong reasons. Also, people who lie about their achievements. It’s like they think others wouldn’t like them if they didn’t achieve what they lied about."

—u/Chasminder

4."People who feel the need to 'one up' everyone instead of being happy for someone else’s accomplishments."

—u/CoreyTrevorson123

5."Always having something negative to say when something good happens to someone else. For example, 'Oh you’re going to hate that new job' or 'They should have done X instead.' Just be happy that someone else is happy."

—u/sexy_maier

6."When you achieve something or improve your life in any way, and their first instinct is to tease or make fun of you. It screams instant jealousy."

—u/green_eyesgirl Justin Paget / Getty Images

7."Constantly bragging about your accomplishments or possessions."

—u/SlideItIn100

8."'I'm brutally honest" is code for 'insulting you makes me feel better about myself,' and 'I am 100% unable to take what I dish.'"

—u/lilymunsterisaqueen

9."Their reaction to someone else being confident in their abilities and talents. If someone is good at say, math and they verbally acknowledge they're good at math, these people react with animosity. They target them with gossip and attitude."

—u/VinnyVincinny

10.When people say, 'Well, some people have it worse than you,' which completely dismisses what each person is going through."

—u/Aezetyr

11."Always having to have the last word. It's so annoying when someone can't let a point go but has to feel that they've 'won' by throwing out tangentially related points, Just admit that the other person has a point and move on."

12."Mocking other people's insecurity. It's usually projection."

—u/MaymeFerrell

13."Constantly posting everything you do and every decision you make on social media. You're just looking for validation, which is fine but it becomes unhealthy when you don't realize that you're receiving serotonin from that validation. Then you NEED to post all the time to keep getting that feeling when people 'agree' with your decisions. So many people cannot make decisions privately for themselves anymore without the input of 20 people they went to high school with 20 years ago."

—u/Prestigious_Pear9528 D3sign / Getty Images

14."Fishing for compliments."

—u/orc_philosopher

