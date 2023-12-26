"I've Left Many Websites For That Reason": 13 Annoying Things People Hope Die In 2024

It's wild to think that we're nearing the end of 2023. Every year has its ups and downs, and while this past year brought some great things, there are other things we should probably ditch in 2024. "What should die in 2024?" was asked on Reddit, and the thread was filled with many responses. Here is what people are hoping gets left behind in the new year.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity. NBC

1."Booking fees for concerts."

—u/accidenta1genocide

2."Auto-playing videos on websites."

—u/Dorie_Berger

3."Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, being a fucking subscription."

—u/3rdFloorFolklore Mikesleigh / Getty Images

4."Unfinished games being released at full price."

—u/rhaegar21

5."Spinning the iPad around asking for a tip when all you did was simply take or pull up my order."

—u/umbusi

6."Ads everywhere."

—u/kiingof15

"I can’t even look at a recipe without 50 ads and a video popping up."

—u/allisongivler

7."Having to constantly tell websites you're OK with cookies."

—u/hardyflashier

8."Having to put in payment info for a 'free trial' so it'll just auto-renew and start charging you once your free trial is over."

—u/OrdinaryInformation Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images

9."Pop-up ads that don't permit you to 'X' out for, like, 10 seconds. I've left many sites for that reason."

—u/Lulinda726

10."High cost of healthcare."

—u/RollItMyWay

The Good Brigade / Getty Images

11."Cancel culture."

—u/EggOrnery115

12."Rent being so damn high."

—u/TheBeardsley1

13."Subscriptions to dating apps."

—u/alexcorsogr Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

Is there anything you don't want to see in the new year? Share it with me in the comments below.