People Are Sharing Signs That People Are Straight Up Trashy, And Some Of These Are On Point

Sometimes you see someone do something and it just screams "trashy." You know what I'm talking about.

Phoenixns / Getty Images

Redditor u/cute_meowing recently asked the people of Reddit, "What's a sign that someone is straight up trashy?" Man, if you're doing any of these things on a regular basis — well, here's your official warning:

1."People who throw violent tantrums at fast food employees over chicken nuggets."

—u/WanderlustWarlock

2."Just casually littering."

—u/Tokugawa

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

3."Making fun of others who have less."

—u/Soobobaloula

4."Not taking care of their kids."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

—u/Sad_Struggle_8131

5."If they mistreat animals. There's just no excuse for it."

—u/Cat-guy64

Leoch Studio / Getty Images

6."Using your speaker phone in public."

—u/AnOpinionatedPancake

7."A sticker on their vehicle window of Calvin pissing on something."

—u/FatHoosier

8."Taking up two parking spaces."

—u/TiltedHelm

Bellphotography423 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9."Doesn’t return the grocery cart."

—u/Cultural_Product6430

Charles Gullung / Getty Images

10."People who use others and get upset when they are called out for it."

—u/CakeupBakeup

11."Barefoot in a public bathroom."

—u/Witepheresr

Peter Cade / Getty Images

12."Getting in fights in public places."

—u/Thirdeye74

13."They don't wash their hands after using the bathroom, especially after shitting."

—u/human_i_think_1983

Mike Kemp / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

14."Truck nuts."

—u/Generico300

15."Not picking up after their dog!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

—u/verdantsf

Petko Ninov / Getty Images

16."Swearing at kids."

—u/Fizzabl

17."Chewing with their mouth open."

—u/Neat_Big_6991

Drbimages / Getty Images

18."I was recently on vacation in New Orleans and this woman who was staying at our hotel was telling a story to her adult daughter and (I assume) another family member about her very active sex life. The entire pool area could hear it. She went into detail that she and her husband were so intimate that he would shave her anal area. So, that."

—u/According_To_Me

19."Making snarky remarks on social media about anyone they don't like."

—u/robpensley

And finally...

20."Trash, usually. My neighbors moved in 18 months ago and their garbage has been spilling out onto the street, their front yard filled with an ever-growing collection of abandoned kitchen appliances. They throw their regular trash into my recycling bin loudly at 2 a.m., laughing while they do so, and they dump their furniture out on the street in front of mine and other people's yards. They seem to add nothing to the world but noise, antisocial behavior, and garbage."

—u/MrSpindles

Allkindza / Getty Images

Agree? Disagree? Got your own red flags to share? See you in the comments!

Note: These entries have been edited for length and clarity.