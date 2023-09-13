People Are Sharing The Petty Office Drama That's Unfolding At Their Work, And It's Satisfying My Gossip Cravings

The workplace rumor mill can be one of the best and worst parts of going to work. When you're not involved in the drama and away from the fray, there's nothing like a juicy rumor to spice up a boring Tuesday. But if you're a part of the problem, whoo boy, look out.

Recently, we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the current drama that's unfolding at their work, and people come through with some truly wild tales. Here's what they had to say:

1. "My (43f) coworker (48m) who I've been good friends with for over 10 years, sent me an email that stated that he has 'discussed' with me several times that he would like to keep our relationship professional and not personal and that he would like me to honor his request. Mind you, we've both been WFH for the past three years and have seen each other in person maybe four times since COVID."

"After I had a mini panic attack thinking I did something wrong and reviewing all of our correspondence to see if I was inappropriate, it came out that his GIRLFRIEND didn't like how he and I would send each other GIFS in our TEAM CHAT (literally eight other people in the same group). His girlfriend made this GROWN ASS MAN send me an email asking me to RESPECT his BOUNDARIES and he, being the pushover he is and probably trying to appease her jealousy, made it seem like he's asked me several times and I continued to overstep them. I have not spoken to him directly since filing a complaint with our manager." —erinv4d8090080 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Via giphy.com

2. "We all had to go to a management sponsored conflict resolution over the locking and unlocking of a door. I work with skilled nursing patients in wheelchairs. The policy is that the doors must be locked. However, this makes it hard for people in wheelchairs to get in and out of doors. It became a literal 'war on doors,' where people were going out of their way to either lock or unlock the doors."

"People started reporting each other over whether or not someone locked or unlocked a door. We all had to go to conflict resolution over doors."

—Robin

3. "Working at a hotel, an ongoing source of drama is in housekeeping — specifically, housekeepers taking supplies off of each other's carts. Nothing will turn a bunch of grown women into children faster than someone taking something off their cart."

"It got so bad recently that the housekeeping manager went on a rampage with a Sharpie and wrote the housekeepers names on everything. This will resolve the situation for... about three weeks."

—technicallyworking23

4. "During Christmas time, this old woman named Brenda liked to hide behind the Christmas decorations around the office, then jump out and scare people. A girl had such a severe panic attack as a result of Brenda’s actions that she quit. Brenda refused to take accountability for her behavior and apologize."

"My other coworkers and I were so disgusted that we mostly stopped talking to Brenda, who then complained to HR that we were 'ostracizing' her. HR did nothing (as usual), but tensions are still high. She recently tripped a coworker and claimed it was an accident. It was very clearly not an accident." —Denise NBC / Via giphy.com

5. "I used to work at this company, but one of my friends who still works there keeps me updated on the tea. There's a new hire and she was always making excuses to get out of work, taking sick days, and pretending that she had a sprained arm of all things. When she was out, everyone had to pick up the slack because they were understaffed. Well, they found her very public TikTok, where she was making rant videos the whole time she was supposedly sick."

"She name-dropped the company and was throwing F-bombs around, saying, 'I hate working here, I hate my coworkers, I should just work at Pottery Barn for all I care.' Mind you, this TikTok has like 5k likes. So my friend casually sent the video to HR... I don't think the new person is staying much longer."

—xxstef127

6. "Someone took a shit in the boss’s office and it was diarrhea. The boss didn’t know who it was, but clearly suspected a specific person and was frequently trying to get a confession out of him in very strange and roundabout ways, including asking him what he had eaten the day this took place (in an attempt to discover if he had eaten something that could cause diarrhea)."

"This, as well as several other related incidents, led to the coworker filing a complaint with HR. The subsequent investigation brought to light that the boss has a history of employee harassment spanning decades. He was recently fired."

—Kelly

7. "At one of my last jobs it was about lunch. Where to go and who was driving with who. One person would literally get mad if someone chose to ride with someone other than them."

"Also, we had a box with the names of popular places we would go. If we didn’t know where to choose or couldn’t agree, we would pull a name out of the box. People still didn’t like it and would complain the whole time." "While this was not a daily occurrence, but the level of vitriol was and still is astounding." —strcar Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

8. "One of the biggest bullies I’ve ever worked with (in the veterinary industry of all places, as if that’s not hard enough) went ballistic because someone ate her Lean Cuisine. I swear she thought it was me even though I rarely went in the break room."

"She put up all these passive aggressive signed everywhere about her damn frozen five whole butternut squash raviolis.

Brit — I wish I had eaten your stuff, because seeing you lose it over that was hilarious! Seriously though, why are the most absolute horrible people always claiming to be empaths?!"

—angelcares82

9. "My current supervisor (still don't know how she brown nosed into that) is so messy she began texting our director anonymously making fake complaints and threats about herself to see what she could stir up to look like a victim and gain sympathy. It backfired."

"She was found out. She still goes around the office out right trying to coax staff into talking about others. I'm sure her days are numbered."

—Brittany

10. "Our Chief Operating Officer bragged to the new batch of interns that she doesn't wash her hands after she pees. This comment was entirely unprovoked, she just decided to share it. But her sister is a nurse so that makes it okay I guess?"

"She was already super abrasive and difficult to get along with, so I'm not sure how she thought this factoid would win over a group of 19 year-olds." —blablabla23 HBO / Via giphy.com

11. "Someone in the upstairs office at my office building has decided that they're mad because the landlord is enforcing parking spot reservations. My office only pays for one spot since we don't have a lot of people who drive in but need it when clients come for meetings. Generally, our spot is left alone, and we've never made a complaint, but someone upstairs has decided it's our fault and keeps piling their office garbage in our spot."

"We've caught them at it a couple of times, and one of their employees has yelled at us more than once about how awful we are for complaining to the landlord.

Pretty sure it's because the landlord has gotten complaints from the people in the adjacent building (a lawyer and a therapist) because the people upstairs keep using their spots because they're in the shade. They also now have several complaints against them about dumping trash outside the dumpster, so there's that."

—torbielillies

12. "This might go a bit beyond typical 'petty drama,' but basically, here’s the situation. A coworker of mine had not showered or used deodorant recently, and it was very much apparent. You could smell her from a mile away. Our boss became a bit concerned about her financial situation, but he looked at her social media, and learned she’s basically living in a mansion, so clearly she wasn’t showering because she couldn’t. He had a discussion with her trying to respectfully ask her to shower or take care of her odor in some way."

"She was furious and told him that showering was a white supremacist construct and that she was suing him for racial harassment. And she did! She represented herself in court. She lost, obviously. The really unbelievable thing is that he was Black and SHE was white.

She was fired, but then she started lurking around in our store’s parking lot. Soon she would come inside and just sort of look at the employees. Then she began leaving bad reviews of us on Yelp. Her reviews negatively reference specific employees, especially the boss. Our boss is attempting to file a restraining order, but until then, she's ominously walking around our store and criticizing us on Yelp."

—Erica

13. "A woman at my job got fired for dyeing her hair pink so last week the entire staff dyed our hair pink in solidarity. Our boss is getting so anxious about what to do next. He was incredibly on edge for the first few days and lately he hasn’t been showing up at all."

"He’s threatened to fire the whole staff but it seems more likely that he’ll quit. It’s very interesting to watch it unfold firsthand." —Marina BBC Three / Via giphy.com

14. "A co-worker is sleeping with a higher-up, who is married and has four kids. She's slept with a LOT of people here, but this one could get them both fired. They are openly playful with one another which is sickening. She also keeps flirting with much older, married men here. It's so creepy."

—pepper314

15. "I know that an employee is stealing. Working with fencing and farming equipment, stuff can be pretty pricey. I've had two customers tell me the employee offered to give them extra supplies in exchange for cash. Written statements were made, along with major inventory discrepancies, and this employee stated that they receive hundreds of dollars in tips any given day."

"When our loss prevention manager had the phone call confronting the employee about the comments made, employee denied the claims. Loss prevention said there's nothing he could do, since the claims were denied.

Guess anyone can steal and give away a ton of stuff from our company, deny it and get away Scott free!?"

—haras7

16. "Person A wanted to print something but Person B had just put color paper in and A had to wait until the job was finished. Now we are in printer wars where A and B aggressively block time slots of when they can print."

—kkat22 20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

17. "I work at an outpatient clinic that's run by a government agency. I have a coworker who is always the first one to show up when there's free food, usually from pharmaceutical reps, but also we've caught her eating food that was left by the clinic entrance, and even taking food out of the garbage and eating it. We're not paid great, but we're certainly not paid so poorly that she should be food insecure, so we decided to Google her name to see if there's anything strange going on with her."

"Turns out she was charged with homicide 20 years ago when her roommate was found asphyxiated. Apparently, the police had been called to their residence several times for drunken domestic disputes. We haven't been able to figure out how she avoided prison and is employed by a government agency."

—Anonymous

18. "I have an older female coworker who will, in casual conversation, refer to her vagina as her 'sass.' She’s made it VERY clear that that’s what she means when says that word. However, during work meetings with people who don’t know that, she will say the word “sass” as much as possible and glance at those who knows what she’s referring to."

"It’s so uncomfortable. I complained to HR. She said I was making it up and I was a bitch. It’s a tense situation."

—Jodie

