People Are Sharing The One Sentence They NEVER Want To Hear Their Partner Say In A Relationship

Seeing eye-to-eye with your romantic partner on critical subjects like religion and politics is essential to a peaceful partnership — but sometimes it's the littlest (and pettiest) icks that cause the biggest rifts in a relationship.

This viral thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, demonstrates the wide scope of grievances people are really passionate about and never want to experience in a relationship.

What's y'all biggest fear in a relationship? — Usman Tariq (@itxusman__) January 15, 2024

People feel sooo strongly about these specific things, that hearing their partner say the following sentences is their "biggest fear" in a relationship. Here are 17 of the most interesting, eye opening, and common responses:

“I really can’t focus if subtitles are on. Can we just turn them off?” https://t.co/PPFW1Lqkhe — tyler (@professorplum69) January 16, 2024

"no we can't get any more pets" https://t.co/ENkovKoi1v — sho hoe🐀 (@ogshoshi) January 15, 2024

“I can’t sleep when the light is off” I’ll just die fr fr😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/vLbrvtESAT — mummy’s girl😌 (@funmiilayo__) January 16, 2024

“Can you put the big light on?” https://t.co/HlP1KSeEYc — Liss Kirkman (@Liss_kirkman) January 16, 2024

" I dont like cuddling while sleeping"😭😭😭 https://t.co/UwDzc9dXhK — W.🌹 (@wid_saad34826) January 16, 2024

Me: Awww man, they forgot my friesMy Girl: “UMMMMM EXCUSE ME!!!!!!” https://t.co/xcM01arrGZ — G.O.E🙏🏾🐶 (@bronhilljr87) January 18, 2024

“You need to stop waking up after 12pm” https://t.co/5sNb4tQkuE — Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) January 16, 2024

“i don’t like vegetables” mf u are GROWN https://t.co/nl3mLIIgjd — ؘ (@saltsburn) January 16, 2024

“I want a carrot cake for our wedding cake”“ can we turn the subtitles off?” https://t.co/JsElyWADni — Ed♛⁷♡🍉 (@_edbrella) January 16, 2024

"Can we please close the windows when we sleep" I would perish https://t.co/lnOBZVyrho — Mashobane (@lihle_mntungwa) January 16, 2024

“Can you turn the fan off?” IMMA NEED YOU TO LEAVE https://t.co/NteVU7s6fo — Linda (@LindaChengeta) January 16, 2024

“can we fall alseep without rain sounds tonight?” https://t.co/iaRQAtAeYI — eme ☆ (@decayW0rm) January 16, 2024

“I don’t fold clothes, I just throw them in the closet or drawers.” https://t.co/whUJfDbZKE — 🫡Very Much Something (@vigor_dm) January 16, 2024

“do the cats have to sleep in here?” https://t.co/IfSmyW3L8a — 𝕒𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 | stream yes, and? (@rreputaytionn) January 16, 2024

What are your seemingly low stakes dealbreakers in a relationship? Express yourself in the comments!