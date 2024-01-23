People Are Sharing The One Sentence They NEVER Want To Hear Their Partner Say In A Relationship
Seeing eye-to-eye with your romantic partner on critical subjects like religion and politics is essential to a peaceful partnership — but sometimes it's the littlest (and pettiest) icks that cause the biggest rifts in a relationship.
This viral thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, demonstrates the wide scope of grievances people are really passionate about and never want to experience in a relationship.
What's y'all biggest fear in a relationship?
— Usman Tariq (@itxusman__) January 15, 2024
People feel sooo strongly about these specific things, that hearing their partner say the following sentences is their "biggest fear" in a relationship. Here are 17 of the most interesting, eye opening, and common responses:
1.
“I really can’t focus if subtitles are on. Can we just turn them off?” https://t.co/PPFW1Lqkhe
— tyler (@professorplum69) January 16, 2024
2.
"no we can't get any more pets" https://t.co/ENkovKoi1v
— sho hoe🐀 (@ogshoshi) January 15, 2024
3.
“I can’t sleep when the light is off” I’ll just die fr fr😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/vLbrvtESAT
— mummy’s girl😌 (@funmiilayo__) January 16, 2024
4.
“Can you put the big light on?” https://t.co/HlP1KSeEYc
— Liss Kirkman (@Liss_kirkman) January 16, 2024
5.
" I dont like cuddling while sleeping"😭😭😭 https://t.co/UwDzc9dXhK
— W.🌹 (@wid_saad34826) January 16, 2024
6.
Me: Awww man, they forgot my friesMy Girl: “UMMMMM EXCUSE ME!!!!!!” https://t.co/xcM01arrGZ
— G.O.E🙏🏾🐶 (@bronhilljr87) January 18, 2024
7.
“You need to stop waking up after 12pm” https://t.co/5sNb4tQkuE
— Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) January 16, 2024
8.
“ why you send so many memes” https://t.co/UcLe3kWkmy pic.twitter.com/z8642fVCud
— CJ (@3xclusiv3z) January 16, 2024
9.
“i don’t like vegetables” mf u are GROWN https://t.co/nl3mLIIgjd
— ؘ (@saltsburn) January 16, 2024
10.
“I want a carrot cake for our wedding cake”“ can we turn the subtitles off?” https://t.co/JsElyWADni
— Ed♛⁷♡🍉 (@_edbrella) January 16, 2024
11.
"Can we please close the windows when we sleep" I would perish https://t.co/lnOBZVyrho
— Mashobane (@lihle_mntungwa) January 16, 2024
12.
“Can we turn some heat on?” https://t.co/QaoNR9IpMm pic.twitter.com/TYtfBoPiRa
— 𝐾𝑎𝑦 🦋 (@allhailrenea) January 16, 2024
13.
“Can you turn the fan off?” IMMA NEED YOU TO LEAVE https://t.co/NteVU7s6fo
— Linda (@LindaChengeta) January 16, 2024
14.
“can we fall alseep without rain sounds tonight?” https://t.co/iaRQAtAeYI
— eme ☆ (@decayW0rm) January 16, 2024
15.
“can you drive today” 💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/C3iLtsc7YV
— 🧸 (@Naaye_2x) January 16, 2024
16.
“I don’t fold clothes, I just throw them in the closet or drawers.” https://t.co/whUJfDbZKE
— 🫡Very Much Something (@vigor_dm) January 16, 2024
17.
“do the cats have to sleep in here?” https://t.co/IfSmyW3L8a
— 𝕒𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 | stream yes, and? (@rreputaytionn) January 16, 2024
What are your seemingly low stakes dealbreakers in a relationship? Express yourself in the comments!