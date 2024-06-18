People Are Sharing The "Normal" Things In Our Society That Are Actually Pretty Weird

Being accessible to everyone 24/7. Back in the day it was either call the house phone or come to the yard and someone was either in or not. Now I must come and feel overwhelmed because I haven’t responded to everyones messages within 24 hours?? https://t.co/llVHCLN6AC

— Lydzz🇯🇲🇧🇧🇵🇸 (@EmpressLydz) June 4, 2024