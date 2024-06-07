People Are Sharing Their Most "Boomer Complaints," And I Agree With All 32 Of These
A prompt on Elon Musk's Twitter is going viral, asking people to share their most "boomer complaints."
What’s the most boomer complaint you have?
— Lori Harvey Distant Cousin MEL 💕🥰 (@FvreignLL) June 5, 2024
Here are some of my favorites:
1. Bring back laptops with DVD players:
BRING BACK LAPTOPS WITH DVD PLAYERS https://t.co/QnggeU9K0q
— Austine (@theereal_one) June 5, 2024
2. TV shows are too dark and commercials are too loud:
TV shows are too dark, commercials are too loud and car headlights are too bright. https://t.co/nVJgDtRwf3
— Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) June 6, 2024
3. Enough with the QR codes for restaurant menus:
I hate QR code menus IN the restaurant. I want a physical menu https://t.co/zrPdYMT8yO
— The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) June 7, 2024
4. Everything is a subscription:
Why the fuck is everything a subscription?? You buy a program and then you gotta ALSO pay monthly https://t.co/qTFlxI0CII
— allyne 🌙 (@idkallyne) June 6, 2024
5. Bring back buttons:
Too much touch screen technology. Give me some buttons. https://t.co/cYxkRoFYPC
— Olivia Cathcart (@OhhCathcart) June 7, 2024
6. Maps:
nobody knows how to read a map anymore https://t.co/tShD8FEpkX
— 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) June 7, 2024
7. The fact that you have to check-in for doctors appointments:
Stop texting me before a doctors appointment to do some online check in process. https://t.co/KPATvCH9hB
— Opie, Esq. (@duchessopie) June 6, 2024
8. Unsubscribing from emails is too hard:
Why I gotta click a link and then check multiple boxes to unsubscribe from marketing emails https://t.co/Opynjvqnx0
— triceTHEEtaurus (@the_808girl) June 6, 2024
9. The writing on medicine bottles is too small:
The font on medicine bottles is too tiny - especially the expiration date! https://t.co/CIltwHFsvr
— Jae reads romance 📚 (@jamadoria) June 6, 2024
10. 9 PM is too late to go out:
9:00 is too late to go out. https://t.co/BTnBquvudH
— JRG ❤️ (@DrJayDrNo) June 7, 2024
11. Bring back CD players in cars:
Bring back CD players in cars and also eliminate apple car play it never works! https://t.co/Sl84OW9ZZE
— MEMENTO LORI 💎 (@loribuugz) June 7, 2024
12. Bring back microwaves in hotel rooms:
I want microwaves back in hotel rooms https://t.co/xqh4wYq8gI
— Mr. Smith (@bonxvivre) June 7, 2024
13. Too many cords:
why are all the charging ports always changing on everything??? why do I need to own so many cords?? https://t.co/9IPrJczNdL
— katie (@katiegiel) June 6, 2024
14. Bring back actual customer service:
STOP MAKING ME SPEAK TO ROBOTS WHEN I CALL CUSTOMER CARE! https://t.co/XOHTrZaZxc pic.twitter.com/P6ZNYMOQvy
— CJ🔫 (@CALMJEDi) June 7, 2024
15. Coupons:
I miss coupons in the mail that actually gave good deals. Nowadays, every single brand wants to send you an email once every six months to get 10% off a regular priced item https://t.co/cuW8a6FbGO
— Ed♛⁷♡ (@_edbrella) June 7, 2024
16. Car headlights are too bright:
Why are the headlights on newer cars so bright??? https://t.co/ERAFDTXT9N
— Bunnicula 🦇 (@CrymsonDawn) June 7, 2024
17. Bring back shopping in physical stores:
Why must I gotta order clothes online?! BRING BACK MALLS! I’m tired of having to pay shipping fees TWICE. Once for purchase and once for returns https://t.co/kuVApFVJoW
— ✨B.K.🧚🏾♀️ (@BoycottKey) June 6, 2024
18. Kids using phones in school:
Allowing kids to use their cell phones during school is completely ridiculous https://t.co/6wnPNueVmM
— Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_) June 7, 2024
19. Music is too loud in restaurants:
The music at most restaurants does not need to be as loud as a club. I’d like to be able to have a conversation. https://t.co/jXmf9f3Cf9
— Swell: A Mad Max(well) Saga (@cinemaxwell) June 6, 2024
20. Bring back laptops with buttons:
Bring back laptops with the left- and right-click buttons. https://t.co/QFzEmcRTc6 pic.twitter.com/BKLkXQuW2f
— j ♕ all up in your mind defender (@knowlesstallion) June 6, 2024
21. Physical photo albums:
Bring back photo albums and printing out pictures 🤣 https://t.co/o3KiFc71jY
— Makyah🤍 (@glokay_) June 5, 2024
22. Stop with the whole email address for a receipt thing:
no you can't have my email address for a receipt just print one out https://t.co/THz6mK5GsC
— Daniel (@Daniel_W12) June 6, 2024
23. Kids don't know how to write in cursive anymore:
Kids aren’t learning cursive anymore. https://t.co/htllMS3hUO
— David “Swaggy P” Pearson (@Tom_Engels_Desk) June 7, 2024
24. Paper straws are the worst:
Fuck paper straws. https://t.co/SU5JODA8TZ
— dk is not a real person (@dk_fakegod) June 7, 2024
25. Bring back cable:
Bring back cable. All these streaming services are reverting back to cable anyway. https://t.co/trTjeDdsFu
— Quinn ❤️ (@unicornstravel) June 6, 2024
26. Too many electric bikes on sidewalks:
teenagers riding electric bikes on the sidewalk at 20+ mph https://t.co/BK0xhnY24d
— Killjoy 🤔 (@KilljoyGSW) June 7, 2024
27. Too many ads:
ADS. EVERYWHERE. EVERY TWO SCROLLS. AD AD AD AD AD AD. STOP!!!!! https://t.co/ifW44F13IB
— Daytona 🌻 (@dayytonerr) June 6, 2024
28. Everything needs to be charged:
I am tired of charging things https://t.co/tokz4EtoV5
— ry (@literyture) June 6, 2024
29. Too many emails:
STOP sending me emails i don't want to get any emails https://t.co/jqypezaBtA
— chef sweetie pie 🍉 (@nearwi1dheaven) June 6, 2024
30. TVs mounted over fireplaces:
Stop mounting TVs over your fake fireplace mantles https://t.co/g66BiBPOXS
— Nick Bigg Bic (@BigBicNick) June 7, 2024
31. Bring back physical media:
It’s easier to browse a shelf for a tape/disc and pop it in than find something to watch on any streaming service https://t.co/1blYuWBY33
— Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) June 7, 2024
32. And lastly and most importantly, BRING BACK THE HEADPHONE JACK.
please, give me back my headphone jack, I beg you https://t.co/f9xlBzztg3
— ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) June 6, 2024