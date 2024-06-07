People Are Sharing Their Most "Boomer Complaints," And I Agree With All 32 Of These

A prompt on Elon Musk's Twitter is going viral, asking people to share their most "boomer complaints."

Here are some of my favorites:

1. Bring back laptops with DVD players:

2. TV shows are too dark and commercials are too loud:

3. Enough with the QR codes for restaurant menus:

4. Everything is a subscription:

5. Bring back buttons:

6. Maps:

7. The fact that you have to check-in for doctors appointments:

8. Unsubscribing from emails is too hard:

9. The writing on medicine bottles is too small:

10. 9 PM is too late to go out:

11. Bring back CD players in cars:

12. Bring back microwaves in hotel rooms:

13. Too many cords:

14. Bring back actual customer service:

15. Coupons:

16. Car headlights are too bright:

17. Bring back shopping in physical stores:

18. Kids using phones in school:

19. Music is too loud in restaurants:

20. Bring back laptops with buttons:

21. Physical photo albums:

22. Stop with the whole email address for a receipt thing:

23. Kids don't know how to write in cursive anymore:

24. Paper straws are the worst:

25. Bring back cable:

26. Too many electric bikes on sidewalks:

27. Too many ads:

28. Everything needs to be charged:

29. Too many emails:

30. TVs mounted over fireplaces:

31. Bring back physical media:

32. And lastly and most importantly, BRING BACK THE HEADPHONE JACK.

