People Are Sharing Their Most "Boomer Complaints," And I Agree With All 32 Of These

A prompt on Elon Musk's Twitter is going viral, asking people to share their most "boomer complaints."

What’s the most boomer complaint you have? — Lori Harvey Distant Cousin MEL 💕🥰 (@FvreignLL) June 5, 2024

Twitter: @FvreignLL

Here are some of my favorites:

1. Bring back laptops with DVD players:

BRING BACK LAPTOPS WITH DVD PLAYERS https://t.co/QnggeU9K0q — Austine (@theereal_one) June 5, 2024

Twitter: @theereal_one

2. TV shows are too dark and commercials are too loud:

TV shows are too dark, commercials are too loud and car headlights are too bright. https://t.co/nVJgDtRwf3 — Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @aaronhoyland

3. Enough with the QR codes for restaurant menus:

I hate QR code menus IN the restaurant. I want a physical menu https://t.co/zrPdYMT8yO — The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @ImpatienTourist

4. Everything is a subscription:

Why the fuck is everything a subscription?? You buy a program and then you gotta ALSO pay monthly https://t.co/qTFlxI0CII — allyne 🌙 (@idkallyne) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @idkallyne

5. Bring back buttons:

Too much touch screen technology. Give me some buttons. https://t.co/cYxkRoFYPC — Olivia Cathcart (@OhhCathcart) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @OhhCathcart

6. Maps:

nobody knows how to read a map anymore https://t.co/tShD8FEpkX — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @detachment_red

7. The fact that you have to check-in for doctors appointments:

Stop texting me before a doctors appointment to do some online check in process. https://t.co/KPATvCH9hB — Opie, Esq. (@duchessopie) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @duchessopie

8. Unsubscribing from emails is too hard:

Why I gotta click a link and then check multiple boxes to unsubscribe from marketing emails https://t.co/Opynjvqnx0 — triceTHEEtaurus (@the_808girl) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @the_808girl

9. The writing on medicine bottles is too small:

The font on medicine bottles is too tiny - especially the expiration date! https://t.co/CIltwHFsvr — Jae reads romance 🩷📚 (@jamadoria) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @jamadoria

10. 9 PM is too late to go out:

9:00 is too late to go out. https://t.co/BTnBquvudH — JRG ❤️ (@DrJayDrNo) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @DrJayDrNo

11. Bring back CD players in cars:

Bring back CD players in cars and also eliminate apple car play it never works! https://t.co/Sl84OW9ZZE — MEMENTO LORI 💎 (@loribuugz) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @loribuugz

12. Bring back microwaves in hotel rooms:

I want microwaves back in hotel rooms https://t.co/xqh4wYq8gI — Mr. Smith (@bonxvivre) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @bonxvivre

13. Too many cords:

why are all the charging ports always changing on everything??? why do I need to own so many cords?? https://t.co/9IPrJczNdL — katie (@katiegiel) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @katiegiel

14. Bring back actual customer service:

STOP MAKING ME SPEAK TO ROBOTS WHEN I CALL CUSTOMER CARE! https://t.co/XOHTrZaZxc pic.twitter.com/P6ZNYMOQvy — CJ🔫 (@CALMJEDi) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @CALMJEDi

15. Coupons:

I miss coupons in the mail that actually gave good deals. Nowadays, every single brand wants to send you an email once every six months to get 10% off a regular priced item https://t.co/cuW8a6FbGO — Ed♛⁷♡ (@_edbrella) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @_edbrella

16. Car headlights are too bright:

Why are the headlights on newer cars so bright??? https://t.co/ERAFDTXT9N — Bunnicula 🦇 (@CrymsonDawn) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @CrymsonDawn

17. Bring back shopping in physical stores:

Why must I gotta order clothes online?! BRING BACK MALLS! I’m tired of having to pay shipping fees TWICE. Once for purchase and once for returns https://t.co/kuVApFVJoW — ✨B.K.🧚🏾‍♀️ (@BoycottKey) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @BoycottKey

18. Kids using phones in school:

Allowing kids to use their cell phones during school is completely ridiculous https://t.co/6wnPNueVmM — Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @Ikeyo_

19. Music is too loud in restaurants:

The music at most restaurants does not need to be as loud as a club. I’d like to be able to have a conversation. https://t.co/jXmf9f3Cf9 — Swell: A Mad Max(well) Saga (@cinemaxwell) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @cinemaxwell

20. Bring back laptops with buttons:

Bring back laptops with the left- and right-click buttons. https://t.co/QFzEmcRTc6 pic.twitter.com/BKLkXQuW2f — j ♕ all up in your mind defender (@knowlesstallion) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @knowlesstallion

21. Physical photo albums:

Bring back photo albums and printing out pictures 🤣 https://t.co/o3KiFc71jY — Makyah🤍 (@glokay_) June 5, 2024

Twitter: @glokay_

22. Stop with the whole email address for a receipt thing:

no you can't have my email address for a receipt just print one out https://t.co/THz6mK5GsC — Daniel (@Daniel_W12) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @Daniel_W12

23. Kids don't know how to write in cursive anymore:

Kids aren’t learning cursive anymore. https://t.co/htllMS3hUO — David “Swaggy P” Pearson (@Tom_Engels_Desk) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @Tom_Engels_Desk

24. Paper straws are the worst:

Fuck paper straws. https://t.co/SU5JODA8TZ — dk is not a real person (@dk_fakegod) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @dk_fakegod

25. Bring back cable:

Bring back cable. All these streaming services are reverting back to cable anyway. https://t.co/trTjeDdsFu — Quinn ❤️ (@unicornstravel) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @unicornstravel

26. Too many electric bikes on sidewalks:

teenagers riding electric bikes on the sidewalk at 20+ mph https://t.co/BK0xhnY24d — Killjoy 🤔 (@KilljoyGSW) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @KilljoyGSW

27. Too many ads:

ADS. EVERYWHERE. EVERY TWO SCROLLS. AD AD AD AD AD AD. STOP!!!!! https://t.co/ifW44F13IB — Daytona 🌻 (@dayytonerr) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @dayytonerr

28. Everything needs to be charged:

I am tired of charging things https://t.co/tokz4EtoV5 — ry (@literyture) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @literyture

29. Too many emails:

STOP sending me emails i don't want to get any emails https://t.co/jqypezaBtA — chef sweetie pie 🍉 (@nearwi1dheaven) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @nearwi1dheaven

30. TVs mounted over fireplaces:

Stop mounting TVs over your fake fireplace mantles https://t.co/g66BiBPOXS — Nick Bigg Bic (@BigBicNick) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @BigBicNick

31. Bring back physical media:

It’s easier to browse a shelf for a tape/disc and pop it in than find something to watch on any streaming service https://t.co/1blYuWBY33 — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) June 7, 2024

Twitter: @t_ruggeri

32. And lastly and most importantly, BRING BACK THE HEADPHONE JACK.

please, give me back my headphone jack, I beg you https://t.co/f9xlBzztg3 — ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) June 6, 2024

Twitter: @fatfabfeminist