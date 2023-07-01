People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Dumb Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To Sears

You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.
Cue the fireworks! Save big this holiday weekend on everything from patio furniture and grills to cookware and area rugs.
Podiatrists, chiropractors and restaurant workers love these bestselling clogs and you will, too.
We've gathered the absolute best sales on Apple, Beats, Cuisinart, Lenovo, Bissell, Crocs.....it's all yours for the taking!
Grab a bestselling Apple laptop for $330 off and more 4th of July steals: Some items are open-box, some are pre-owned and all are guaranteed.
More than 19,000 rave reviewers are aglow about this easy-to-use derma roller — save 40%.
A writer and mom of two shares how a van — outfitted with little more than a space heater and laptop charger — gave her independence and creative freedom.
See why nearly 43,000 customers are obsessed with this flattering sunny-day frock.
What time is it? Time to get smart — and take advantage of these incredible deals.
You don't have to spend a fortune to get a great laptop, especially with these Independence Day markdowns.