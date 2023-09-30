People Are Sharing The Exact Moment Or Thing That Made Them Feel Very Old, And If You're Over 35, You're Going To Feel Ancient

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Sports
David Njoku questionable for Browns after burning arm, face while lighting fire pit
David Njoku was treated by team medical personnel and did not go to a hospital after suffering burns while lighting a fire pit at his home.
- Yahoo Sports
Kentucky's Ray Davis runs wild in 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
- Yahoo Finance
This week in Bidenomics: The risks of picketing
Biden has formally sided with striking auto workers against their corporate bosses. Here's what could go wrong.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Loved by 17,000 shoppers, this microfiber towel might help save your thinning hair for $4 a pop
'Since I started using these towels to dry my hair, I have felt my hair fall out a little less,' wrote a rave reviewer.
- Yahoo Sports
College football scores, updates: Colorado trying to rally late against Caleb Williams, USC
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
- Yahoo Sports
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis
Follow Canelo Alvarez versus Jermell Charlo live Saturday with Yahoo Sports.
- Yahoo Sports
2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: William Byron, already in the Round of 8, leads the way
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
- Yahoo Sports
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: TV channels, schedule, where to stream, playoff standings, best bets, weather
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
- TechCrunch
How much can artists make from generative AI? Vendors won't say
As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from the Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, MidJourney, and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.
- TechCrunch
Humane’s ‘AI Pin’ debuts on the Paris runway
You’d better believe that Humane is going to milk the media hype cycle for all it’s worth. The $100 million B round arrived the following September, including Tiger Global Management, SoftBank Group, BOND, Forerunner Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures. In June, Humane revealed that its inaugural product would be an “AI Pin.”