People Are Sharing Disgusting Things That Have Been Normalized, And I Definitely Agree With Some Of These

There are so many things out there that are, really, just beyond the pale — and yet! Society continues to treat these things as totally normal.

U/Complete_Spot3771 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What's the most disgusting thing that's been normalized?"

1. "Lying in public discourse."

—u/fermat9996

2. "Having to work 40+ hours a week and still not earn a livable income."

—u/Todaystopfind

3. "Child pageants."

—u/Husbandaru

4. "Honestly, the way that society panders to narcissists on social media. It's become problematic in a variety of ways."

—u/PigmySquidMotorcycle

5. "America’s healthcare system, including insurance policies and makers. We simply don’t value health at all, and they profit off of illness. It’s about money over people and lives."

—u/DawsonMaestro414

6. "Destroying the planet by any means."

—u/Homegrownfunk

7. "The sexualization of teenage girls. It's 2023, and 11-year-olds walking home from school are getting catcalled, flashed, and openly masturbated to. Don't believe me? Ask one."

—u/endorrawitch

8. "Blaming the patient for ineffective medical treatments or complications."

—u/smoothmusktissue

9. "Those long-ass fake nails."

—u/lifethreatz

10. "Quickly rinsing hands with no soap at public bathrooms."

—u/baolmovement

11. "Letting dogs lick your mouth. You see where their tongue goes, right? I bet some of you wouldn't kiss your significant other after they toss your salad. But a dog licking his own ass? 'Come here, Spot, give me kisses.' Disgusting."

—u/gugudan

12. "Cheating."

—u/mfpow

13. "Porn. I don't care what people say, I find it disgusting."

—u/CCCBVB09

14. "Politicians being blatantly corrupt and no systems in place to hold them responsible so you basically have to wait until they are out of office while watching them destroy your province."

—u/Man_Bear_Beaver

15. "Recording people who are minding their own business in public and posting it to social media, and influencers who shove their camera and microphones into the faces of people who clearly don't want to be 'interviewed.'"

—u/thanoshalpert

16. "Littering."

—u/Brilhasti1

17. "Spending over $100 on two small bags of groceries."

—u/unknownchild666

18. "Male circumcision, wherever it's practiced. It's often done to babies, who cannot consent. It's a completely pointless mutilation of the male genitalia. I can't imagine going up to a couple who've just had an infant son and suggesting that somebody cut up his dick."

—u/sweetpapisanchez

19. "Wealthy societies forcing people to live in the street and blaming the people who do so for their situation."

—u/BoredomFestival

And finally...

20. "Being openly and unapologetically corrupt."

—u/Conjobbed

These entries have been edited for length and clarity.