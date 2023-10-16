People Are Sharing The Creepy Unsolved Mysteries That Keep Them Up Late At Night, And Now I'll Be Sleeping With The Lights On For The Rest Of The Month

Recently, Reddit user u/Randumbweeb asked the people of r/AskReddit to share the creepiest unsolved mystery that keeps them up at night. After reading through some of these, I will definitely not be sleeping soundly for the next couple of days. Here are the most bone-chilling cases:

Warning: Disturbing and graphic content ahead.

1."The mysterious death of Elisa Lam in an LA hotel was extremely creepy, especially the video of her in the elevator. The fact that she ended up naked and dead in a water cooler — only discovered after residents noticed a strange taste in their water...ugh."

Video footage from the Cecil Hotel shows Elisa Lam inside an elevator

2."The 2006 disappearance of Brian Shaffer. He was last seen on surveillance entering a bar but was not seen exiting it. It's possible that the cameras may have missed him, but there were no other exits out of the bar. Other surveillance in the area showed no trace of him, and there haven't been traces of Brian since."

Brian Shaffer is seen entering the bar on security footage

3."The Malaysian airline flight is pretty wild. I mean, an entire plane of people went missing, and there hasn't been anything conclusive. It boggles my mind to this day."

A plane similar to the missing Malaysian plane is pictured

4."The disappearance of Lars Mittank. To summarize, he was on a trip and called his mother, claiming that people were trying to kill him. On the day he was supposed to fly back home, he was recorded sprinting out of the airport and into a nearby forest. He was never seen again."

Lars Mittank is seen sprinting out of the airport

5."The Setagaya Family Murder. A man broke into a home and murdered a family of four. He stayed for several hours — ate their food, used their bathroom and computer, then finally left. There were very few leads despite the evidence. It's a very sad case."

The house of the Miyazawa family is photographed from a distance

6."JonBenét Ramsey. I think that family knows who really committed the murder, but we won't ever find out."

A pageant photo of JonBenét Ramsey is shown

7."I've always wondered about what happened to Sabrina Aisenberg. I lived near that area at the time, and the Baby Sabrina Case was everywhere. I know many people who think the parents had something to do with her disappearance, but I don't know. I have so many questions: Who took her? Is she alive and living a regular life, not knowing she was kidnapped as a baby? How could someone just walk into their house in the middle of the night without making a sound?"

The Aisenberg home being taped off for investigation

8."Mr. Cruel. Everything about that case makes me feel uneasy. The knowledge that he's still out there, and we have no idea what he looks like other than a terrifying police composite sketch... That case haunts me to this day."

The police composite sketch for the Mr. Cruel killer is shown

9."The Madeleine McCann disappearance. I was a student in the UK when it happened. The case was all over the news. I have kids now, and because of that case, I'm extremely vigilant in making sure all the windows and doors are closed and locked."

A missing persons flyer for Madeleine McCann

10."The murders of Russell and Shirley Dermond. It occurred in early May 2014 in Putnam County, Georgia. Russell's decapitated body was found in his garage, but his head was missing. Just over a week later, Shirley Dermond's body was discovered floating in the nearby lake. The case is bizarre because they lived in an extremely wealthy neighborhood and a gated community. The murders were so incredibly violent and savage, and there's still no known motive to this day. Russell's head still hasn't been found."

A still from a news story about the murders of Russell and Shirley Dermond are shown with the headline "Man Decapitated, Wife Dumped In Lake"

11."The Sodder Mystery. Basically, the Sodder family's house burned down. Part of the family escaped, but five children didn't make it out. Turns out, there were no remains of the children found in the fire, and their location has never been discovered."

Photos of the missing Sodder children are shared alongside a photo of the burned down house

12."The Tylenol Murders. In 1982, in Chicago, Illinois, seven people, including a 12-year-old girl and three members of the same family, were poisoned with cyanide from tampered bottles of Tylenol. Almost immediately, the drug was pulled off the shelf. Fearing possible copycats, other medicinal products were also pulled. This case is why so many products have pull-off stickers, plastic wrap around the caps, and other measures to ensure that they haven't been tampered with."

A bottle of Tylenol is shown alongside a funeral casket being brought into a church

13."The murder of Robert Wone! How was he supposedly killed so quickly after arriving at this friend's place but was also so quickly cleaned up? Nothing makes any sense in that case."

A knife from the "Who Killed Robert Wone?" documentary is shown

14."The Zodiac Killer, TBH. I'm sure there's more I don't know about entirely, but the anonymity of not knowing — or ever knowing, really — is unsettling. The way he would send things to the police, too...it's so scary yet so interesting to me."

A police sketch of the Zodiac killer is shown alongside one of the Zodiac's killer's notes

15."I know little about unsolved mysteries, but the Susan Powell case is so sad."

Susan Powell is on a missing persons flyer

16."I'd definitely have to say the Springfield Three Case. Three young adult women disappeared without a trace and with no signs of a struggle. No one saw anything notable around the time, and no credible evidence has been presented since."

Photos of Sherill Levitt, Suzie Streeter, and Stacy McCall are shown

17."Brandon Swanson's case always boggled my mind. The fact that he alerted his parents that he was lost and needed help — they were on the phone with him, heading toward him, only to hear his last moments. To know they were so close is so terrifying."

Brandon Swanson's car was found on the side of the road

18."The case of the Beaumont children haunts me. Three siblings went to the beach in 1966 and never came home. Nothing has ever been found."

A Dutch psychic meets the Beaumont parents in an attempt to assist with the search

19.Lastly: "The Yuba County Five. Nobody knows why they took that turn, got out of their car, or left the shack. Nobody knows; there are only theories. To me, the creepiest part is that Gary Mathias was never found."

—u/mymommyhasballsHere's What We Know: On February 24, 1978, five men — Ted Weiher, Jackie Huett, Gary Mathias, Bill Sterling, and Jack Madruga — from Yuba City, California, drove home from a basketball game at California State University, Chico. They were between 24 and 32 years old. According to the Doe Network, each man had a mild mental disability or mental illness and lived with their parents. The Washington Post reported that the parents of the five men called the police after confirming that none of their sons had returned home from the game. On February 28, authorities found Jack's car in a snowpack on a deserted mountain road about 70 miles from Chico State. The car was undamaged, but the keys were missing. When investigators hot-wired the car, the engine instantly started. They also found maps in the glove compartment and gas in the tank. However, there were no traces of the five men, and the snow made it difficult to search for them. It wasn't until June that a group of motorcyclists went to a trailer — at a campsite almost 20 miles from where the car was found — and discovered Ted's body frozen and tucked under eight sheets. The coroner estimated he lived for eight to 13 weeks after the men went missing.The next day, the remains of Jack and Bill's bodies were found on opposite sides of the road that led to the trailer, about 11 miles from the car. Animals had eaten their remains. Jackie's father discovered his son's backbone off the same road two days later, and an assistant sheriff discovered Jackie's skull the following day. Only Gary Mathias has never been found. The United States Forest Service maintained the trailer. It had matches and plenty of books inside to burn, a propane tank to provide gas and heat, and a locker filled with enough dehydrated food to last a year. However, no fire had been built, and the propane tank was untouched. To this day, nobody knows why the men exited the car, attempted the trek to the trailer, or decided to stay out there.

If you or anyone you know has information on a missing person case, call local law enforcement first. You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (THE-LOST) or visit the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System site for regional case assistance.

