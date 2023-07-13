People Are Sharing Bad Financial Decisions They Judge Others For Making, And I Was Honestly Surprised By 50% Of These
Reddit user u/Safe_Space7230 asked "What screams 'I make poor financial choices'?" and the comments came flooding in. I'm not one for judging people for their money habits, but like 90% of these made my eyes widen.
Here are the top-voted answers:
1."Buying designer shoes and expensive jewelry for your baby."
2."My friend's roommate once asked him to borrow money so he could order novelty fart-smell spray from Amazon, instead of waiting for his paycheck. There are worse financial choices than going into debt for a can of fart spray, but it's certainly the funniest one I've heard."
3."Driving a very expensive car with tons of body damage because all their money is going to their $800 a month car payment and they can’t afford to fix the damage they caused with their terrible driving."
4."People who refinance their home in order to take a vacation. You took a week off and now need to spend 30 years to pay for it. Brilliant idea, bozo."
"The neighbors across the street maxed out $25,000 in credit cards to take the family on a 'dream Disney vacation.' She said she'd be paying them off forever, but it was 'worth it for my kids to have this experience.' I was absolutely dumbfounded."
"Kids don’t need that much. Seriously, give them a bunch of super soakers and let them loose at a picnic ground by a lake. They will talk about it for years."
"If you go to any hotel with a pool, they'll be talking about that pool for years. I'm not kidding."
5."Going into massive debt for a wedding."
6."Having more kids than you can afford to raise."
"I only had two for this reason. Putting them through college and grad school has always been in the back of my mind."
7."Signing up for a payment plan...for tattoos."
8."I spent over $80 tryna win a giant Pikachu at a carnival and failed. I could have bought that thing for $34."
9."Using a check cashing store or payday advance type company."
10."Participating in a MLM scheme."
"Don't you talk about my sister that way. She's a small business owner! She earned the privilege to get recognized at a company event this month and gets to purchase her own plane ticket! I'm sure her CPA husband is jealous of her success 😂 😂."
11."I had a coworker who once complained that he was spending more money every week on cigarettes for his wife than what he spends on rent."
12."When your monthly car payment is more then your rent."
"My lunch today was more than my mortgage...inflation."
13."Ordering out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every single day."
14."People who always have to buy the latest iPhone."
And finally...
15."Bragging about how much you spent on something as if it was a positive. Uhh, congrats on giving a corporation extra money, I guess?"
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.