People Are Sharing Bad Financial Decisions They Judge Others For Making, And I Was Honestly Surprised By 50% Of These

1. "Buying designer shoes and expensive jewelry for your baby."

—u/The_Lawn_Ninja "I've heard seen stories where parents send their kid to daycare in Gucci and other designer shit like that and then get mad when the clothes are messed up cause the kid had fun." —u/eliettgrace "I once saw a meme that showed tiny preschooler feet in Jordan’s and it said, 'You spend all that money for your preschooler to go to school in Jordan’s...just for them to be jealous of all the kids who have the light-up Paw Patrol shoes 😅 lol too true." —u/1lilhedgehog NFL

2. "My friend's roommate once asked him to borrow money so he could order novelty fart-smell spray from Amazon, instead of waiting for his paycheck. There are worse financial choices than going into debt for a can of fart spray, but it's certainly the funniest one I've heard."

—u/The_Lawn_Ninja

3. "Driving a very expensive car with tons of body damage because all their money is going to their $800 a month car payment and they can’t afford to fix the damage they caused with their terrible driving."

—u/Eyfordsucks "I had this exact conversation with my friend today. If you cant afford to fix your car, you probably shouldn't be owning a 2022 $60,000 Mercedes." —u/Windir666 "The financially responsible decision is driving a beat-up reliable car because you own it outright and most people intend to drive it into the ground before buying another one." —u/tristanjones NBC

4. "People who refinance their home in order to take a vacation. You took a week off and now need to spend 30 years to pay for it. Brilliant idea, bozo."

—u/710AshburyStreet

"The neighbors across the street maxed out $25,000 in credit cards to take the family on a 'dream Disney vacation.' She said she'd be paying them off forever, but it was 'worth it for my kids to have this experience.' I was absolutely dumbfounded."

—u/AssicusCatticus

"Kids don’t need that much. Seriously, give them a bunch of super soakers and let them loose at a picnic ground by a lake. They will talk about it for years."

—u/Downtown_Cat_1172

"If you go to any hotel with a pool, they'll be talking about that pool for years. I'm not kidding."

—u/TJ_Rowe

5. "Going into massive debt for a wedding."

—u/alterperspective "This is so true. A close friend is still paying off her wedding but the marriage ended last year." —u/armyofsnarkness TLC

6. "Having more kids than you can afford to raise."

—u/Separate_Entrance_87

"I only had two for this reason. Putting them through college and grad school has always been in the back of my mind."

—u/Ok_Department5949

7. "Signing up for a payment plan...for tattoos."

"I met a woman on a dating app once that had her whole body almost covered of tattoos. She had a low income job so I wondered how she could afford them. Turns out she was on a payment plan with the tattoo studio and I was like 'yeah, no thanks.'" —u/working_class_tired "Now I'm trying to imagine the repo man coming for that tattoo if you miss too many payments..." —u/firelock_ny Paramount+

8. "I spent over $80 tryna win a giant Pikachu at a carnival and failed. I could have bought that thing for $34."

—u/Nolifelolwhat

9. "Using a check cashing store or payday advance type company."

—u/SpiceLaw "Payday loans are predatory loans and would be forbidden in almost every other country. It's basically a loan shark business. But sometimes low income people need money for emergency purposes like the car broke down and they need to get to work." —u/Bizarre_Protuberance "Oh this 100%. As someone who has worked in financial services, I HATE these places. I will always advocate if you have lower income or cannot seem to work up savings for whatever reason, try switching from a bank to a credit union for your banking needs. They may not be as large as banks or be as good for if you need to travel, but they are local and try to help their local communities since they are owned by them." —u/nemesismkiii CBS

10. "Participating in a MLM scheme."

—u/Actuaryba

"Don't you talk about my sister that way. She's a small business owner! She earned the privilege to get recognized at a company event this month and gets to purchase her own plane ticket! I'm sure her CPA husband is jealous of her success 😂 😂."

—u/tripsz

11. "I had a coworker who once complained that he was spending more money every week on cigarettes for his wife than what he spends on rent."

12. "When your monthly car payment is more then your rent."

—u/Effective_Cat5017

"My lunch today was more than my mortgage...inflation."

—u/Shouty_Dibnah

13. "Ordering out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every single day."

14. "People who always have to buy the latest iPhone."

—u/bzaroworld

15. "Bragging about how much you spent on something as if it was a positive. Uhh, congrats on giving a corporation extra money, I guess?"

—u/SomeGuyInSanJoseCa "That's why I love the Midwest. You spend 5 minutes explaining how good of a deal we got on anything of value we own." —u/seymourputts BBC

