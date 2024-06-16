People Are Sharing The Absolute Weirdest Weird Smells They Secretly Love, And Some Of You Are Real Freaky

There's a post on X going viral asking, "What's a weird smell that you like?"

What's a weird smell that you like??? — ☔ (@Whotfismick) May 19, 2024

Personally, for me, it's a water fountain at a mall in the '90s.

But this post isn't about me! So, here are other people's favorite weird smells:

1. Home Depots.

Okay… idc if you judge me, but I love walking into a Lowe’s or Home Depot lolol https://t.co/n3xxdrqLEF — Dani Romanoff (@DaniKeyarrow) May 20, 2024

2. This specific permanent marker:

This specific permanent marker https://t.co/8AbOurw5WU pic.twitter.com/a7Udh8IDBB — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) May 21, 2024

3. Bone dust.

When teeth are being dremmled at the dentist. In short, bone dust https://t.co/uSvyob3Rtl — Scream of The Butterfly (@odetomedusa) May 20, 2024

4. Underground parking garages.

5. A freshly opened back of cards.

A freshly opened pack of collectible cards. https://t.co/rd7KQ56hHF — Powell in the Multiverse of Zadness (@NintendoPowell) May 21, 2024

6. Asphalt.

For me, that would be asphalt. https://t.co/943WVER6NY — Janelle (@prochoicewoman7) May 21, 2024

7.

The way every record store smells a little bit like a damp basement https://t.co/0oaDJAiQbk — Ol' Blerdy Bastard (@shepardsounds) May 20, 2024

8. A purple Mr. Sketch marker.

I can smell this picture https://t.co/Z301OCPNXw pic.twitter.com/TIKZ1VNJ0S — F R A N N Y (@callmefrannyy) May 22, 2024

9. Money fresh from an ATM.

The smell of money after leaving the ATM https://t.co/Ng8fJqTb2s pic.twitter.com/F31Rq38GYc — Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_942) May 21, 2024

10. Basements.

Basements https://t.co/pZs7ELxmia — kujo the dog that contracts rabies from a bat bite (@goldntimelover) May 21, 2024

11. Old books.

Old books in a library https://t.co/ZAixFMsIX8 — Longstory sama🪼 (@L_ongstory) May 19, 2024

12. The water at amusement park rides.

the water around the boats in the pirates of the caribbean ride at disneyland https://t.co/vRCpN3fnHX — mel | 𝕋𝕋ℙ𝔻 𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚛𝚢𝚙𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚝𝚎𝚌𝚑 (@DlVlNIUM) May 21, 2024

13. Chlorine.

Chlorine. Reminds me that summer is near 😈 https://t.co/0HFtfX3ybF — Bobbi. (@BobbixDeville) May 21, 2024

14. Onions and garlic on your hands after chopping them.

Onions and garlic on my hands after seasoning food. https://t.co/H8kxTycnsN — chew this ass 🪬 (@ohkrys) May 21, 2024

15. These plastic blow things:

16. Car exhaust on a cold winter's morning.

Car exhaust specifically on a cold winter morning. https://t.co/7ErmnOGYPN — BOA (@bitchonarrival) May 22, 2024

17. Blood.

The metallic smell of blood https://t.co/AafBSAqmeY — ένα από πέρα (@OneFromBeyonder) May 21, 2024

18. The tire section at Costco.

the tire section of Costco https://t.co/CCHylzxdDQ — '𝖻𝖾𝗅𝖺 𝖻. (@belabatko) May 20, 2024

19. An ice rink.

Y'all ever smell an ice rink right after the ice resurfacer has gone by? Yeah. That's that good smell. https://t.co/v5GEVAnUep — Eliminated in 1st round - Margaret H. LastName ⚾️ (@RestYourBreasts) May 21, 2024

20. The smoke from a blown out candle.

when i blow out a candle i have to smell the smoke until it goes away https://t.co/ajVdzqbmzy — rae :) (@moodsw1ngsluke) May 21, 2024

21. Sharpies.

22. Amoxicillin.

23. Hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol https://t.co/dSUnx5o1F7 — K’Hood (@Rollitupk) May 20, 2024

24. A cat's head.

25. A wrist after taking off a watch.

taking off your Apple Watch after a 8 hour shift and then smelling your wrist >>>>> https://t.co/CsaXRJeLTR — ruben (@rubeanner) May 20, 2024

26. Bleach.

27. Gasoline.

Nickelodeon/

28. The ground after it rains.

that scent between the air and the earth after it rains. https://t.co/llKSnGn4oZ — shefon n. taylor (@shefontaylor) May 20, 2024

29. And lastly, dog feet.

