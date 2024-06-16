People Are Sharing The Absolute Weirdest Weird Smells They Secretly Love, And Some Of You Are Real Freaky
There's a post on X going viral asking, "What's a weird smell that you like?"
What's a weird smell that you like???
Personally, for me, it's a water fountain at a mall in the '90s.
But this post isn't about me! So, here are other people's favorite weird smells:
1. Home Depots.
Okay… idc if you judge me, but I love walking into a Lowe’s or Home Depot lolol https://t.co/n3xxdrqLEF
2. This specific permanent marker:
This specific permanent marker https://t.co/8AbOurw5WU pic.twitter.com/a7Udh8IDBB
3. Bone dust.
When teeth are being dremmled at the dentist. In short, bone dust https://t.co/uSvyob3Rtl
4. Underground parking garages.
underground parking garages https://t.co/jf3WM7PTkC
5. A freshly opened back of cards.
A freshly opened pack of collectible cards. https://t.co/rd7KQ56hHF
6. Asphalt.
For me, that would be asphalt. https://t.co/943WVER6NY
7.
The way every record store smells a little bit like a damp basement https://t.co/0oaDJAiQbk
8. A purple Mr. Sketch marker.
I can smell this picture https://t.co/Z301OCPNXw pic.twitter.com/TIKZ1VNJ0S
9. Money fresh from an ATM.
The smell of money after leaving the ATM https://t.co/Ng8fJqTb2s pic.twitter.com/F31Rq38GYc
10. Basements.
Basements https://t.co/pZs7ELxmia
11. Old books.
Old books in a library https://t.co/ZAixFMsIX8
12. The water at amusement park rides.
the water around the boats in the pirates of the caribbean ride at disneyland https://t.co/vRCpN3fnHX
13. Chlorine.
Chlorine. Reminds me that summer is near 😈 https://t.co/0HFtfX3ybF
14. Onions and garlic on your hands after chopping them.
Onions and garlic on my hands after seasoning food. https://t.co/H8kxTycnsN
15. These plastic blow things:
https://t.co/KNoH653yfr pic.twitter.com/JSISlc03Mo
16. Car exhaust on a cold winter's morning.
Car exhaust specifically on a cold winter morning. https://t.co/7ErmnOGYPN
17. Blood.
The metallic smell of blood https://t.co/AafBSAqmeY
18. The tire section at Costco.
the tire section of Costco https://t.co/CCHylzxdDQ
19. An ice rink.
Y'all ever smell an ice rink right after the ice resurfacer has gone by? Yeah. That's that good smell. https://t.co/v5GEVAnUep
20. The smoke from a blown out candle.
when i blow out a candle i have to smell the smoke until it goes away https://t.co/ajVdzqbmzy
21. Sharpies.
sharpies 🤤🤤🤤🤤 https://t.co/JKVnG5mfag
22. Amoxicillin.
https://t.co/KO9pJOiXSc pic.twitter.com/7tIceyxqSi
23. Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol https://t.co/dSUnx5o1F7
24. A cat's head.
My sweet kittens head 🙇♀️ https://t.co/neFLO9BfNJ pic.twitter.com/etuvsWBYvE
25. A wrist after taking off a watch.
taking off your Apple Watch after a 8 hour shift and then smelling your wrist >>>>> https://t.co/CsaXRJeLTR
26. Bleach.
https://t.co/Y5BrwpYQ5J pic.twitter.com/3C6Wlubl9g
27. Gasoline.
petrol https://t.co/T3XCNwVLOq pic.twitter.com/NfgedICKZF
28. The ground after it rains.
that scent between the air and the earth after it rains. https://t.co/llKSnGn4oZ
29. And lastly, dog feet.
Dog feet. https://t.co/lTN19uIasN pic.twitter.com/CkIqDfZe2N
