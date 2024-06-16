People Are Sharing The Absolute Weirdest Weird Smells They Secretly Love, And Some Of You Are Real Freaky

There's a post on X going viral asking, "What's a weird smell that you like?"

Twitter: @Whotfismick

Personally, for me, it's a water fountain at a mall in the '90s.

But this post isn't about me! So, here are other people's favorite weird smells:

1. Home Depots.

Twitter: @DaniKeyarrow

2. This specific permanent marker:

Twitter: @AshleyShyMiller

3. Bone dust.

Twitter: @odetomedusa

4. Underground parking garages.

Twitter: @99kerosene

5. A freshly opened back of cards.

Twitter: @NintendoPowell

6. Asphalt.

Twitter: @prochoicewoman7

7.

Twitter: @shepardsounds

8. A purple Mr. Sketch marker.

Twitter: @callmefrannyy

9. Money fresh from an ATM.

Twitter: @Carolinas_942

10. Basements.

Twitter: @goldntimelover

11. Old books.

Twitter: @L_ongstory

12. The water at amusement park rides.

Twitter: @DlVlNIUM

13. Chlorine.

Twitter: @BobbixDeville

14. Onions and garlic on your hands after chopping them.

Twitter: @ohkrys

15. These plastic blow things:

Twitter: @snowblvck_

16. Car exhaust on a cold winter's morning.

Twitter: @bitchonarrival

17. Blood.

Twitter: @OneFromBeyonder

18. The tire section at Costco.

Twitter: @belabatko

19. An ice rink.

Twitter: @RestYourBreasts

20. The smoke from a blown out candle.

Twitter: @moodsw1ngsluke

21. Sharpies.

Twitter: @bvnny_blade

22. Amoxicillin.

Twitter: @TeddyWynton

23. Hand sanitizer.

Twitter: @Rollitupk

24. A cat's head.

Twitter: @bigspookyboy

25. A wrist after taking off a watch.

Twitter: @rubeanner

26. Bleach.

Twitter: @Kheumani

27. Gasoline.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @babyblveyes_

28. The ground after it rains.

Twitter: @shefontaylor

29. And lastly, dog feet.

Twitter: @JohnathanPerk