People Are Saying Spotify Wrapped Is "Calling Everyone Gay," And It's Actually Hilarious

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

It's that time of the year again when Spotify Wrapped takes over our social media.

Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

This year hit differently when Spotify introduced "Sound Towns," which told everyone what city shared similar music tastes, and almost everybody got three US cities: Berkeley, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; or Burlington, Vermont.

Spotify
Spotify

Twitter: @brokebackstan

When they jokingly pointed out that getting one of these three cities means "you're gay," I was ready to be offended, but then I got Berkeley. As a proud bisexual person, I was like, "Okay, maybe you right."

Polka Dot Images / Getty Images, Spotify
Polka Dot Images / Getty Images, Spotify

Folks took the joke further and pointed out that outside of the "Sound Towns," Spotify had a dozen different ways of basically calling everyone gay, and they're too hilarious not to mention.

Perhaps you received a personal message from where they explicitly say the "worst part of having Boygenius in your Spotify Wrapped" is "telling your family you're gay."

Spotify / Via Twitter: @bridgersmescal

Or maybe you got a shoutout from Troye Sivan, which means you managed to stream his month-old queer-forward album more than anything else for the entire year.

Spotify / Via Twitter: @MarshallGradyT

I'm so happy to know I'm not alone. Here are more of the funniest tweets about Spotify Wrapped, basically telling everyone they're gay.

Twitter: @SVRCMPL3X

Twitter: @raspberhrriies

Netflix / Via Twitter: @ANTLERQUEER

Twitter: @justcameron

Nintendo / Via Twitter: @cfree94

Twitter: @bxsel

BBC / Via Twitter: @randomstuffxzxz

Twitter: @lexilafleur

Twitter: @unloversciub

Twitter: @justcameron

Twitter: @mixedfruit_

Recommended Stories