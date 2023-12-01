People Are Saying Spotify Wrapped Is "Calling Everyone Gay," And It's Actually Hilarious

It's that time of the year again when Spotify Wrapped takes over our social media.

Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

This year hit differently when Spotify introduced "Sound Towns," which told everyone what city shared similar music tastes, and almost everybody got three US cities: Berkeley, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; or Burlington, Vermont.

Spotify

spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge — carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @brokebackstan

When they jokingly pointed out that getting one of these three cities means "you're gay," I was ready to be offended, but then I got Berkeley. As a proud bisexual person, I was like, "Okay, maybe you right."

Polka Dot Images / Getty Images, Spotify

Folks took the joke further and pointed out that outside of the "Sound Towns," Spotify had a dozen different ways of basically calling everyone gay, and they're too hilarious not to mention.

Perhaps you received a personal message from where they explicitly say the "worst part of having Boygenius in your Spotify Wrapped" is "telling your family you're gay."

“what’s the worst part of having boygenius in your spotify wrapped?”“telling your family you’re gay” pic.twitter.com/JHuIz9PZU8 — malena (@bridgersmescal) November 29, 2023

Spotify / Via Twitter: @bridgersmescal

Or maybe you got a shoutout from Troye Sivan, which means you managed to stream his month-old queer-forward album more than anything else for the entire year.

You’re not gay until Spotify sends you a thank you message from Troye Sivan pic.twitter.com/yLbQisUs1u — Marshall (@MarshallGradyT) November 29, 2023

Spotify / Via Twitter: @MarshallGradyT

I'm so happy to know I'm not alone. Here are more of the funniest tweets about Spotify Wrapped, basically telling everyone they're gay.

julien baker gayotic and 2023 spotify wrapped all in the same day… check up on ur gay friends pic.twitter.com/xmPhpMMFdD — ?sav¿ (@SVRCMPL3X) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @SVRCMPL3X

spotify wrapped to gay people pic.twitter.com/FvYyIB8lM6 — SITA (@raspberhrriies) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @raspberhrriies

spotify wrapped telling half of their users that they belong in gay ass towns in cambridge, berkeley, and burlington just because of the music they listen to pic.twitter.com/Fkpg6eBoWV — kaitniss everdeen (@ANTLERQUEER) November 29, 2023

Netflix / Via Twitter: @ANTLERQUEER

Oh your Spotify wrapped called you gay? Do you wanna alert the media? Want to get a Kylie minogue tattoo as proof? Should Betty who perform in your living room? — good boy (@justcameron) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @justcameron

responding to every gay who has morgan wallen in their spotify wrapped by asking where they were on january 6th pic.twitter.com/LxPwVpZ1Kn — chase. (@cfree94) November 29, 2023

Nintendo / Via Twitter: @cfree94

Spotify wrapped to gay people: pic.twitter.com/b7ymQDsWaI — prettier jesus (@bxsel) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @bxsel

The gays on Spotify Wrapped being told where most fans of similar artists are from pic.twitter.com/FJX1A4aVJZ — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 29, 2023

BBC / Via Twitter: @randomstuffxzxz

Back in my day, you had to ask Google “am I gay?” Now Spotify wrapped just tells you by placing you in Burlington, Berkeley, or Cambridge. — Lexi Brown, PhD (@lexilafleur) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @lexilafleur

just got my spotify wrapped ?? pic.twitter.com/1Z5uvowQrB — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @unloversciub

Spotify is the only thing the gays enjoy wrapped 🤭 — good boy (@justcameron) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @justcameron

My Spotify wrapped is more incriminating than the gay porn my parents found in the search history when I was 13 — gjörk (@mixedfruit_) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @mixedfruit_