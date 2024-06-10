My People’s Market has ‘best variety in Portland’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morgan Polk of Polk Apothecary is one of about 150 local vendors who set up their wares at My People’s Market in Portland this weekend.

“There’s always a variety and I always say it’s the best in the city here,” Polk told KOIN 6 News.

The vendors set up with booths at The Redd on Salmon in the Central Eastside in what organizers described as a block party and unique shopping opportunity.

My People’s Market featured 150 vendors at The Redd on Salmon in Portland’s Central Eastside, June 9, 2024 (KOIN)

My People’s Market first appeared in November 2017, put on in collaboration with Prosper Portland and Travel Portland. Now sponsored by New Seasons, YGB, TriMet, Oregon State University plus Travel Portland and Prosper Portland, it’s grown over these past 7 years to help “entrepreneurs of color to connect with the travel industry and new market opportunities.”

It now features local makers of everything from food and drinks to apparel, books, beauty products and performances. It’s a diverse marketplace centered on bringing the community together.

“This market has been so special to me not just because of the people and connections I’ve made but the folks that come into this market,” said David VanOvereem of HAB Sauce. “They know what to expect. I can connect with them every year and give me them a new flavor to try and they are dedicated.”

David VanOvereem of Hab Sauce is a vendor at My People’s Market in Portland, June 9, 2024 (KOIN)

Polk said, “It’s good to see so much community here and as soon as they post ‘we’re having another market,’ the people just come and they really come support us.”

The market springs to life twice a year, once in the summer and once for their holiday market. The vendors said My People’s Market has helped them expand their business.

The next scheduled time for My People’s Market is November 23-24 at the Oregon Convention Center.

