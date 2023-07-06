People Who Left Their Job Immediately After Getting Hired Are Sharing The Alarming Red Flags That Made Them Quit

I've had quite a few jobs in the past that were so intolerable that I quit not long after my first day. So, when I saw that u/FlintTheDad asked, " What’s the fastest you ever quit a job and why? " on the Ask Reddit subreddit , I had to check out the responses. I felt extremely validated reading the comments filled with people who left their job after being improperly trained, working in vile conditions, and, of course, dealing with horrible managers. Here are 19 of the best — and most relatable — responses:

1. "About five minutes after being hired — enough time to be shown around by the director of nursing and meet the admin. I introduced myself, and he said, 'Why should I care?' I just went, 'Screw this' and walked out."

—u/Jellybones52

2. "I worked at one of those quick-lube oil change places when I was about 18. They had me down in the pit (under the vehicles) draining the oil, and I kept getting burned by hot oil and hot exhaust pipes. On the second day, I said I had to use the bathroom, and when I walked around to the side of the building, I took off running and didn't come back."

—u/_Shape-Shifter

3. "I'm a vet tech. I quit a clinic after about three weeks when the doctor told me to start reusing needles. He wanted me to pull up a vaccine, administer it, then pull the next vaccine up into the same syringe with the same needle and repeat. That was the final straw. The first straw was finding out that we (it was a small practice with two other techs and one receptionist) were required to bring our own toilet paper to work. :)"

—u/xonacrackr

4. "It took me about two hours in telemarketing to realize what an asshole I felt like, and then I left."

—u/Bumpass

5. "15 minutes. I applied for and accepted a job that was advertised as solely data entry. When I got there, I did the quick intro/meet and greet thing and then was handed a mobile phone. No word of a lie, the supervisor said, 'It's actually a cold calling role. No one would apply if we said that, so we tell people it's data entry.' I said, 'Sorry, what?' He replied, 'Yeah, we cold call people for this idea my friend has — asking for investors! You'll get a commission if you do well!' At that point in time, I was a salty, snarky young lady, so I told him to shove it, that this was probably illegal in so many, many ways, and that I applied for data entry, not cold calling and swindling people, etc. I called my dad to come pick me up and never looked back."

"I took a legit data entry offer the next day. I found out many years later that the dude and his friend with the great idea both got hit with some serious fraud charges shortly after my run-in with them."

—u/silvanmorte

6. "I was hired by a temp agency to file documents in the office of a factory that made paint. When I showed up, I was put on the assembly line with zero training or instruction, and the cans came down the conveyor belt at 10,000 mph. I don't even know what I was supposed to do — I just let every can whiz by. I quit end of day one."

—u/JamesKPolk130

7. "I worked at a sandwich shop. When the health inspector showed up, he found mop cleaning solution in the tub where we kept the utensils used to make sandwiches (tongs to grab the meatballs, a sandwich spreader to spread tuna, etc.). That explained the very odd, burning chemical smell from that area. The mop cleaner was mixing with the meatballs and sauce and just cooking all day in that pot. The owner argued that it was safe to use it that way, but the health inspector made her dump it out in front of him. The second he left, she filled it back up and put all the utensils back in it."

—u/cheyonreddit

8. "About two weeks. I applied for the university center’s info desk. They hired me after they’d already trained the other new hires. It was something like eight to ten hours of training, but I only got about half an hour of 'here’s where this is' hand waving. I was a new freshman, so I was unable to answer most questions off the top of my head. And we were supposed to sell bus passes from a special register I never got trained to use. I did my absolute best but kept getting yelled at for not knowing how to do things. When I asked for training, they said no because they’d already held the training. I got sick of getting scolded and feeling lost and set up for failure, and I finally just told them I wasn't coming back."

—u/KingBayley

9. "In college, I got a summer job through a temp agency at a factory that made boats. I showed up first thing, and they had me sit in the break room, which was on the second floor overlooking the entire plant. I waited an hour for someone to come get me, and then I heard a commotion. I looked out and three or four people were running out because a dude cut off his middle and ring fingers with a Sawzall. The dude behind him had his fingers in a towel. At the time, I wasn’t what you might call 'tool handy.' So, I noped right the hell out."

—u/tech405

10. "I used to work at a party store. Someone pooped in the bathrooms, but not in the toilets. Poop was on the floor, the walls, the stall doors, in the sinks, in the SOAP DISPENSERS…and for an added effect, whoever did it had smashed the dispense button a few times. Vile. I was NOT on bathroom duty that evening, but for whatever reason, my manager on duty, the living embodiment of Shrek, told me to clean it up. Hell to the no. I told her I wasn’t cleaning up that biohazard and that my $7.25 an hour wasn’t worth it. PLUS, there was no way in hell I could clean all of that up in the 30 minutes before I had to clock out (if I clocked out late, I'd get written up for being over). My manager said she’d write me up for failing to complete my closing checklist (again, I wasn’t on bathrooms that evening). So, in my best judgment, I clocked out, left, and never came back. I was scheduled to open the next morning, but nope."

"The general manager sent me an email confirming my termination and said, 'You’ll always be welcome back, should you choose to come in.'"

—u/Kili_Starlight

11. "I worked in the call center for the university I attended. The job was to call alumni and get them to donate money to the school. Most people simply did not answer the call because they had caller ID or didn’t recognize the number. So, most time was spent staring at a computer listening to a phone ringing with nobody answering it. If somebody did answer the phone, there was a script we had to go by to try and get them to donate. We were required to ask at least four times and lower the amount each time before we could hang up. For example, we started out by asking for $200 and worked our way down to $50."

"We couldn’t take no for an answer, no matter what the response was, until we asked for money four times. If somebody said, 'Sorry, I can’t afford to donate because my husband has cancer,' we would be required to use the script and say, 'I’m so sorry to hear you are dealing with medical bills, but did you know the school is building a new football stadium? Can I get you to donate $50?'

Needless to say, between the boredom of nobody answering and the terrible and awkward feeling of asking for somebody else’s money over and over, I quit after my first two hours there. I just got up, told the supervisor it wasn’t for me, and left."

—u/JohnnyDaBassSlapper

12. "Within 30 minutes of finishing all the HR paperwork for an IT field engineer job. I sat down at my new desk, opened my backpack, and started organizing all the books I had brought when my new boss came over and made a comment that didn't sit well with me. He expressed his disappointment in me for not filling out the paperwork with a 'sense of urgency' and said he hoped this wasn't a habit. When he left to go back to his office, I opened up my email and wrote a brief paragraph to the effect of 'I can see you run a tight ship here. I don't believe this is a good fit for either of us.' I packed up my books and walked out the front door."

"It turns out this was the best decision I could have made, as I almost immediately found a new job that paid 40% more and is 100% work from home."

—u/LEAPSKing

13. "I worked at a convenience store in Texas for two days. During the interview, they told me that if I had exposed tattoos, I would have to wear compression sleeves to cover them or wear a long sleeve. On my first day of training, I showed up in compression sleeves. Every time I would reach across the counter to check someone out, the compression sleeve would come down on my arm a little revealing a portion of the tattoo I had on my elbow. Eventually, the manager noticed this and gave me a verbal warning for it. Then, on my break that day, I took my compression sleeves off while I had my lunch, and the manager came through the break room, saw that I had my sleeves off, and gave me a written warning."

"The next day, I came in wearing a long sleeve shirt, hoping to avoid the same issues. I reached across the counter, and the tattoo on my wrist poked out. The manager then told me that she thought I was an idiot for getting tattoos on my arms and that if I couldn’t manage to keep them covered 100% during my duties, she would fire me. I left that night and never went back."

—u/ZaksOnReddit

14. "My first day. After I got out of the Marines, I got a job doing hardwood floors for $10/hr. They didn't tell me I actually had the job and then called and asked where I was. When I got there, the first thing my boss asked me was, 'Are you messed up from the war?' Every employee told me how much they hated the job and to run. I finished the day and quit."

—u/Irondaddy_29

15. "I quit my second day. On my first day, the owner was cold and rude, and she yelled at me in front of a customer. The establishment was filthy, she touched ice cream bare-handed and gave it to a customer, and she dropped a spoon on the dirty-ass ground and didn’t wash it. She also wanted to pay me under minimum wage. I had another job I was planning to go to after the first one, and on my second day, this lady demanded I choose because she wouldn’t allow me to do both. The second job, I got to work with kids, had flexible hours, my boss was kind, and she paid me over minimum wage. I handed the first lady her uniform back and walked out without saying another word."

—u/Cheekygirl97

16. "Like, three months. Every time my boss gave me my paycheck, he wouldn't let go of it until I snapped it out of his hand. Sometimes, he would even pull back like he was taking it back. He would only do that to me. I found it boring and unamusing."

—u/PhoneEquivalent7682

17. "I left two months after being hired. I tried to be patient and understanding, but everyone kept treating me like garbage. I had a big argument with my boss’s mother (who worked with us, too), and obviously, my boss sided with her. A lot of shit happened, and on my last day, I was supposed to have a code for some new gate that my boss didn’t give me (I think she did that to annoy me). So in my head, I was like, 'I'll go to work today, and if the gate’s actually closed, I’m leaving my post and never coming back, OR if it’s open, I work.'"

"I never actually found out about the gate because I got into a car crash on the way to work. After an hour, I sent a message to my boss saying that I wasn’t able to make it due to my car accident. She had the audacity to yell at me because I told her too late. She didn’t even ask if I was okay. At the end of the day, I was kind of happy because I knew they were in a pretty shitty situation. I was supposed to work alone that day, so they had to do all my shit. I bet they were pissed."

—u/nosfeii

18. It was a small gas station owned by one person. She told me that if I came into the gas station while I wasn't on my shift, and I saw it was busy, I should help behind the register."

—u/stellievxx

"Same. I made it two hours. I was told to clock out for my 15-minute break. I lived, like, two minutes away, so I asked if I could go home to change my shoes because my feet hurt. My manager told me I wasn’t allowed to leave because if it got busy, I would get called back in early from my break. I asked, 'So, I would clock back in early and finish my break later?' She said, 'No, you can’t clock in early from break. It won’t kill you to work off the clock for five minutes.' I noped right outta there."

—u/babybutcho

19. And finally, "I worked at a hotel for only three hours because I heard the manager talking on the phone about wanting to strangle and murder a staff member. I was taking a training course on the computer, immediately got up, and did not return. He seemed off before that, but that did it for me."

—u/voices-of-a-vixen

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.