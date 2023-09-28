People Are Drinking Pickle-Flavored Cocktails Now

TechCrunch

Every company is now a software company, as the cliché goes, which means every company needs to understand what's going on inside their apps and infrastructure. This is where the concept of "observability" enters the fray, a software-monitoring approach that involves measuring the internal state of a system by studying the raw outputs through telemetry data that includes metrics, logs and traces. Observability is all about finding problems in the production stage, where software is already in the wild and where bugs and glitches have their most pronounced impact.