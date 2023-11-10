People Are Doing "Uncanny Valley" Makeup On TikTok And More Internet Trends From This Week

Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

Scaredy-cats, look away. A popular TikTok trend is giving everyone the heebie jeebies as people attempt "uncanny valley" makeup.

It's all about looking almost human, but not quite. Kind of hope this trend dies soon, tbh!!!

In less creepy news, Twitter is not really handling the fact that Harry Styles shaved his head very well.

harry styles shaving his head was not in my bingo card for 2023 pic.twitter.com/malnDmzud8 — han (@hrrymyfriend) November 9, 2023

Twitter: @hrrymyfriend

Safe to say fans were a bit devastated and even throwing out theories as to why...particularly because his ex Taylor Swift just released a song ~ allegedly ~ about him.

he heard “you grew your hair long” and took that as a threat https://t.co/ZlxQGaLbtp — ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) November 9, 2023

Twitter: @ally_sheehan

And speaking of celebs-turned-memes, a classmate of Lady Gaga's has spoken out about how "annoying" the singer was at NYU and the internet is loving it.

Lady Gaga while the NYU students were trying to eat their lunch pic.twitter.com/OIZSezOpXq — Ꮆ.u.Ꮍ. 💙 (@dollopgaga) November 8, 2023

Twitter: @dollopgaga

I mean, it's Gaga! Can you blame her?

Gaga before lunchtime getting ready to sing wicked songs at NYU pic.twitter.com/C4TLO4NZsl — Mithrandir 🧙🏼‍♂️ (fan account) (@monzterstan) November 8, 2023

Twitter: @monzterstan

Finally, I have to share this viral video from creator @em_august that *perfectly* captures how it feels now that it gets dark before 5 PM every day.

Yup, it's definitely dysentery.

And now, the part where we share things from around the internet that might just make you smile.

Get ready: Because the actors strike is over!

I NEED 50 BUZZFEED PUPPIES, 18 ACTORS ON ACTORS, 73 HOT ONES, 30 LIE DETECTOR TESTS, 15 TRYING UK SNACKS AND I NEED THEM NOW pic.twitter.com/nHAGr3JfrR — Jo🌺🎬 (@Goldxn_Violin) November 9, 2023

Twitter: @Goldxn_Violin

Subscribe: To being "dilulu."

they’re gonna call it dilulu i heard https://t.co/CGV6v1OJHs — a p r i l ✨ TAYRONTO NOV21 (@aprilrosiekay) November 9, 2023

Twitter: @aprilrosiekay

Wrap: Up your Spotify before it's too late.

i can't wait for my psych analysis (spotify wrapped) https://t.co/0dir2T9ZLf — SITA (@raspberhrriies) November 9, 2023

Twitter: @raspberhrriies

This: Is *my* Thanksgiving feast.

