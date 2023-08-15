People Who Have Dated Or Married Someone From Another Country: What Were The Most Difficult Cultural Differences In Your Relationship, And How Did You Work It Out?

Cultural differences are something to be embraced, heard, and appreciated. It's exciting to think about how differently someone halfway around the world could be living their day-to-day in comparison to yourself.

But, sometimes, when you want to start a relationship or even a family with someone of a different culture than your own, it takes everything to a totally different level and requires a new way of exhibiting patience, understanding, and cultural appreciation.

So I wanted to ask, if you've ever dated or married someone from a different country, what were the biggest cultural differences you had to work through, and how did you overcome them?

Maybe you’re a Black American dating a white Scottish person who’s never had to personally experience prejudices in their home country solely because of the color of their skin, and you later had to have a difficult conversation with them regarding the history of your people and how that history still rears its ugly head in today's society.

Or maybe your British tea times had to be cut short because you had to keep explaining to your Italian partner that you don't want an espresso at 8 p.m. every night and a cappuccino to start your day every morning, or else you might never sleep again.

Robert E Blackmon / Via giphy.com

Maybe you realized how difficult a communication barrier can be as an Indian person with a partner whose entire family only speaks Japanese. And you spent countless hours with Duolingo just to learn as much of a new language as you could for yourself, your family, and your spouse.

Or maybe you're a Canadian married to someone from the Middle East, and your partner literally couldn't fathom why millions of people would sit in a freezing cold arena for hours and hours just to watch people slide around on ice instead of being outside at the football pitch.

Whatever serious or silly cultural difference you might find yourself and your partner dealing with, let us know in the comments, and if you want to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form . The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!