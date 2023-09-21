Someone Posted Their Supposed $78 Meal At Newark Airport, And Just Like That, A Meme Was Born

Another day, another meme.

This one was started by moderate/conservative columnist David Brooks, who posted a supposed $78 meal at Newark Airport with the caption, "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."

Twitter: @nytdavidbrooks

People on X quickly pointed out that the burger and fries cost about $17...not $78, therefore kinda ruining the whole "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible" thing.

Screenshot of the Twitter post

One can assume, it cost that much because alcohol at the airport is notoriously expensive.

X

Still, a meme was born.

Twitter: @piper4missouri

People were jokingly posting their own "airport meals."

Twitter: @SundaeDivine

And here are some of the most memorable...

Twitter: @cigsaremedicine

Twitter: @_maxgranger

Twitter: @PeachyInNJ

Twitter: @RebeccaARincon

Twitter: @NuclearTux

Twitter: @2tacopequeno

Twitter: @McDebida

Twitter: @LiamFennessy_

Twitter: @hebrewnonsense

Twitter: @jpbrammer

Twitter: @BrianKosh

Twitter: @RageofBaltimore

Twitter: @cuttothefeelin

Twitter: @NewddeE

Twitter: @meaghannn

Twitter: @NotTravisNewman

And last but not least...

Twitter: @cudawudapica

