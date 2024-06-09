Pensacola top stories: New restaurants, nonstop flights and more

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Navarre Beach dog park faces opposition from Audubon Florida residents

Dogs may be man's best friend, but least terns don't share that sentiment.

That's why Audubon Florida's Brian Cammarano and bird lover Maggi Roberts say the idea of putting a dog park on Navarre Beach, in an area where least terns are actively nesting and have for years, borders on the ludicrous.

"It's a bit problematic," Cammarano said. "We have dog issues out here without a dog park."

Yet despite the concerns expressed by the Audubon Society and three Navarre Beach Leaseholders and Residents Association votes against the idea, surveyors have posted stakes labeled "proposed dog park" on county owned land in an area just north of White Sands Boulevard near its intersection with Indiana Street.

Escambia County approved 10 residential projects to lay groundwork for 700+ new homes

Escambia County’s Development Review Committee approved 10 residential projects during May which are laying the groundwork for more than 700 homes to be added to the county.

May’s approved projects will be developed in different areas around the county, ranging from Southwest Pensacola to Cantonment.

Keep reading to see the residential development projects that were approved by Escambia County’s DRC during May:

Pensacola International Airport offers 20 nonstop flights this summer. See where you can fly

With kids out of school and summertime just around the corner, many people and families are looking to travel.

Pensacola residents looking to book a flight out of the Pensacola International Airport have plenty of options, including 20 nonstop flights to everywhere from Denver to Chicago.

Want to find a quick weekend getaway that won’t break the bank? Here’s where you can fly nonstop.

New restaurant to replace Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Gulf Breeze

A new Mexican restaurant franchise is coming to Gulf Breeze’s Tiger Point Pavilion replacing the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Dickey's has more than 500 locations nationwide, including one at 6705 Pine Forest Road in Pensacola, which is unaffected by the Gulf Breeze location's closure.

Here's a look at what's coming next:

Pensacola's iconic silver diner, Scenic 90 Cafe, turns 25

Scenic 90 staffer Britney Ward escorts a group of customers to a booth table at the Scenic Highway cafe on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The iconic 50s-style diner is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

A Pensacola favorite retro diner, Scenic 90 Café, is turning a quarter of a century this June.

Starting June 1, the restaurant will be offering 25% off all lunch and dinner entrees for the entire month to celebrate.

Ever since the silver-lined “shiny diner” was plopped into Pensacola on the side of Scenic Highway by crane in 1999 it has been stitched into the fabric of the East Pensacola Heights neighborhood.

