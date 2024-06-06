Pensacola Juneteenth celebrations include festivals, concerts and 'family reunion.'

Juneteenth is a true American holiday ‒ a day on which freedom and independence came to all Americans, giving fulfilment to the concepts of liberty and equality promised at our nation's founding.

The holiday commemorates the date when Union Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, on June 19 1865, and announced that all enslaved people in Texas were free. President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation ending legal slavery in the United States two years earlier. Enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation usually came with the advance of Union troops into a region, and Texas, the most remote outpost of the Confederacy, was the last to formally receive the news of freedom for all.

Juneteenth celebrations have long been held in Texas, and in 2021 Juneteeth was declared a federal holiday in the United States.

Pensacola will commemorate Juneteenth with a slew of events, including concerts, banquets, cultural celebrations and more.

"Well, it was a long time coming," said Jerry McIntosh, vice president of the Pensacola civil rights organization Movement for Change, referring to the country's embrace of Juneteenth. "It was a point in history that many people didn't know about and many African Americans didn't know about. But it was when America finally embraced democracy and allowed everyone to participate in this great experiment called America."

Movement for Change will hold its annual Juneteenth "Freedom Is Not Free" banquet beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Pensacola Improve Event Center, 375 N. Pace Blvd. The event's theme is "Democracy or Dictatorship" and will focus on Juneteenth and voting rights. Keynote speaker is writer and spoken word artist Kyla Jenee Lacey.

"We continue to focus on issues such as the right to vote and making sure that voters have access to good information so they can make good, informed decisions. We fight for inclusion for all Americans, which is what we have to do if want to sustain this great democracy, which has the potential to be even greater."

Tickets for the banquet are $50 and available at Movement for Change, 1603 N. Davis Highway.

Another major Juneteenth event is the third annual Watson Family Foundation Juneteenth ‒ A Family Reunion for the Culture event from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Museum Plaza, 330 S. Jefferson St. The event was started because of the desire of the Foundation's namesakes, Kimberly and Aaron Watson, "to celebrate Black culture in Pensacola," said Alicia Waters, director of legal support/client experience for the Watson Firm, the Pensacola law firm founded by Aaron Watson.

"We highlight Black businesses and celebrate our progress," said Waters, who is helping organize the event. "It's a celebration of how far we have come and at the same time pay tribute to our ancestors who came before us."

She too, celebrated the meaning behind Juneteenth.

"It shows that freedom is for everyone," Waters said. "We, as Black Americans, know that freedom isn't free. Someone before us paid the cost."

Features of the "Family Reunion" include African clothing and art vendors, dancing, a kid's area, spades and dominoes tournaments, a sweet potato pie contest, food vendors and a Juneteenth game show. Live performers include Jukebox Atlanta, comedian Marvin Hunter and local acts such as the Omega Lamplighters, saxophonist Austin Paul, Red Diamonds and Soulful Movement.

Folks who attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Here is a look at some of the other Juneteenth events coming up:

Daughters of the American Revolution and African American Heritage Society "Ferry Ride to Freedom," 10 a.m., June 15. The ride will begin at the Pensacola Bay City Ferry dock, 750 S. Commendencia St. The ferry will travel to Fort Pickens, which is part of the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Tickets are $30.

Real Women Radio's Juneteenth Gospel Tribute "A Celebration of Freedom and Resilience," 4-6 p.m. June 15 at Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St.

Pensacola State College Juneteenth Celebration, 1-3 p.m. June 16, Building 5 at PSC's Ninth Avenue campus. Event will feature performances by Poleon and Soulful Movement, and will also include poetry readings, various product vendors, face painting and more.

University of West Florida Juneteenth Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 17, UWF Commons Auditorium. Performances, music and food.

Celebrating the Culture and Diversity of Pensacola Roundtable Discussion, hosted by Visit Pensacola from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 18 at the Voices of Pensacola Multicultural Center, 117 E. Government St.

Juneteenth Unity Fest ‒ A Community Celebration of Freedom, noon to 4 p.m. June 19, at Adoration for a New Beginning Church, 920 W. Government St. Music, free food, a kids' area and more.

Journey to Juneteenth R&B and Blues Freedom Party, 2-7 p.m. June 19, Bayview Senior Community Center, 2000 E. Lloyd St. Event will feature Rickey Duffy and Friends, DJ Hale and more. There will also be educational displays, food vendors, arts vendors and more.

For more information on Juneteenth events in Pensacola, go to www.visitpensacola.com/events/holidays/juneteenth/.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Juneteenth events Watson Family Foundation family reunion