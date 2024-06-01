Pensacola International Airport offers 20 nonstop flights this summer. Where you can fly

With kids out of school and summertime just around the corner, many people and families are looking to travel.

Pensacola residents looking to book a flight out of the Pensacola International Airport have plenty of options, including 20 nonstop flights to everywhere from Denver to Chicago.

Want to find a quick weekend getaway that won’t break the bank? Here’s where you can fly nonstop.

Summer 2024 expected to be busiest in years

The Federal Aviation Administration in May said that it is expecting the busiest summer in years.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the FAA noted that there were 53,515 flights on Thursday and 50,129 flights on Friday, marking it the busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2010.

The busiest day of the year for travel is forecasted to be June 30, with 53,785 flights.

American Airlines nonstop flights from PNS

American Airlines offers eight nonstop flights from PNS at the moment, four of which are seasonal.

Year-round service

CLT / Charlotte Douglas International Airport

DCA / Ronald Reagan Washington National

DFW / Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

MIA / Miami International Airport

Seasonal service

BOS / Boston Logan International Airport

LGA / LaGuardia Airport

ORD / Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PHL / Philadelphia International Airport

Delta nonstop flights from PNS

Delta offers year round nonstop flights from PNS to ATL / Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Frontier Airlines nonstop flights from PNS

Frontier offers year round nonstop flights from PNS to DEN / Denver International Airport.

Silver Airways nonstop flights from PNS

Silver Airways offers nonstop flights from PNS to MCO / Orlando International Airport and TPA / Tampa International Airport.

Southwest nonstop flights from PNS

Southwest offers three year-round nonstop flights and four seasonal flights.

Year-round service

BNA / Nashville International Airport

DAL / Dallas Love Field

HOU / William P. Hobby Airport

Seasonal service

DEN / Denver International Airport

MCI / Kansas City International Airport

MDW / Chicago Midway International Airport

STL / St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Spirit Airlines nonstop flights from PNS

Spirit Airways offers nonstop flights from PNS to FLL / Ft. Lauderdale Airport and MCO / Orlando International Airport.

United nonstop flights from PNS

United offers two year-round flights and one seasonal.

Year-round service

IAH / George Bush Intercontinental Airport

ORD / Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Seasonal service

DEN / Denver International Airport

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNS offers 20 nonstop flights this summer. Here's where you can fly