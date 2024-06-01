Pensacola International Airport offers 20 nonstop flights this summer. Where you can fly
With kids out of school and summertime just around the corner, many people and families are looking to travel.
Pensacola residents looking to book a flight out of the Pensacola International Airport have plenty of options, including 20 nonstop flights to everywhere from Denver to Chicago.
Want to find a quick weekend getaway that won’t break the bank? Here’s where you can fly nonstop.
Summer 2024 expected to be busiest in years
The Federal Aviation Administration in May said that it is expecting the busiest summer in years.
Over Memorial Day weekend, the FAA noted that there were 53,515 flights on Thursday and 50,129 flights on Friday, marking it the busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2010.
The busiest day of the year for travel is forecasted to be June 30, with 53,785 flights.
American Airlines nonstop flights from PNS
American Airlines offers eight nonstop flights from PNS at the moment, four of which are seasonal.
Year-round service
CLT / Charlotte Douglas International Airport
DCA / Ronald Reagan Washington National
DFW / Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
MIA / Miami International Airport
Seasonal service
BOS / Boston Logan International Airport
LGA / LaGuardia Airport
ORD / Chicago O’Hare International Airport
PHL / Philadelphia International Airport
Delta nonstop flights from PNS
Delta offers year round nonstop flights from PNS to ATL / Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Frontier Airlines nonstop flights from PNS
Frontier offers year round nonstop flights from PNS to DEN / Denver International Airport.
Silver Airways nonstop flights from PNS
Silver Airways offers nonstop flights from PNS to MCO / Orlando International Airport and TPA / Tampa International Airport.
Southwest nonstop flights from PNS
Southwest offers three year-round nonstop flights and four seasonal flights.
Year-round service
BNA / Nashville International Airport
DAL / Dallas Love Field
HOU / William P. Hobby Airport
Seasonal service
DEN / Denver International Airport
MCI / Kansas City International Airport
MDW / Chicago Midway International Airport
STL / St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Spirit Airlines nonstop flights from PNS
Spirit Airways offers nonstop flights from PNS to FLL / Ft. Lauderdale Airport and MCO / Orlando International Airport.
United nonstop flights from PNS
United offers two year-round flights and one seasonal.
Year-round service
IAH / George Bush Intercontinental Airport
ORD / Chicago O’Hare International Airport
Seasonal service
DEN / Denver International Airport
