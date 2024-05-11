Penrose Heritage Museum hosts Family Exploration Day 6/1

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Pomar Foundation and Penrose Heritage Museum will host a Family Exploration Day on June 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is inviting the community to come and take part in a few hours of “immersive fun and interactive activities.”

Some rare museum artifacts will be on display, including Spencer Penrose’s 106-year-old race car, the “Yellow Devil.” The car’s engine is only run a few times a year (and not typically to the public) but will be run twice at the event, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In addition, unique and personal Penrose family artifacts will be displayed, telling the story of the significant impact Spencer and Julie Penrose had on the history of the region.

There will also be a philanthropy activity where participants can vote for one of four local organizations to receive a portion of a special $10,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation.

Families can also enjoy a Passport Program activity, which includes taking photos in a historic 1890s carriage, going on a scavenger hunt, and participating in a Build-Your-Own-Lego car race. After gathering enough “stamps” in their passport, participants will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to one of the following:

Family four-pack of tickets to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (June 23)

Family four-pack of tickets to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (July 9)

Family four-pack of tickets to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Family four-pack of tickets for The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Family two-pack of seasonal passes for The Broadmoor Seven Falls

Family four-pack of tickets to drive up Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain

An annual family membership to Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Admission is always free to Penrose Heritage Museum. Free parking validations will be provided for The Broadmoor Hotel parking garage. No reservations or tickets are required.

The Museum is located at 11 Lake Circle, across the street from The Broadmoor’s main entrance and next to Colorado Hall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.