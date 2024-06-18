Pennsylvania top state for swingers

Pennsylvania might be a swing state for the upcoming Presidential election, but it’s also a swingers’ state for open-minded adults.

The Keystone state, as well as Delaware and New Jersey, ranked in the top five of states for swingers.

Here's why love is in the air — and found online.

Pennsylvania the top state for swingers

Adult novelty toy outlet Joy Love Dolls, perhaps experts in the field, analyzed Google Trends data over a 12-month period to reach its conclusions.

The toy shop included search terms “swing lifestyle,” “wife swapping,” and “sex parties,” in its methodology.

The data shows that Delaware Valley lovers are spicy, with Pennsylvania topping the list as America's premier state for swingers.

Pennsylvania is rated the #1 state for swingers, with Delaware ranking third and New Jersey ranking fifth.

"Pennsylvania topped the list of states most interested about swinging, with a monthly average search volume of 660 per 100,000 residents," read Joy Love Dolls' findings. "To put that into perspective, Pennsylvania searches for swinging 44% more per capita than Ohio, which ranked 10th out of the top 10 states.

"The top three search terms being Googled in Pennsylvania are 'swing lifestyle,' 'threesome, and 'sls lifestyle.'"

The swinging lifestyle is so real in Pennsylvania that there's even a website for it.

You live in a swinger state

Delaware and New Jersey are swinging states as well, as each are among the top five.

"In third place is Delaware, with an average of 537 monthly searches for swinging per 100,000 people," read Joy Love Dolls' findings. "Delaware has the smallest population of the top 10 and it’s bordered by Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, which all ranked high for states most into swinging.”

New Jersey ranked fifth, with 512 searches per 100,000 people.

Top ten states for swingers

Here is Joy Love Dolls' top-ten list of swinging states:

Pennsylvania New York Delaware Michigan New Jersey Virginia North Carolina South Carolina Nevada Ohio

Swinger symbols

Looking to spot the swinger among your neighbors? There are a few tell-tale signs, according to an analysis from sex education expert Amy Nguye, which were included in this rankings.

Signs include: pink flamingo, garden gnome or pampas grass displays in the front yard; displaying upside-down pineapples; wearing a black ring on the right hand; having large mirrors throughout the home; and having a hot tub in the back yard.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What are swingers? Pennsylvania knows the answer