Pennsylvania launches new statewide tourism campaign “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway”

MOOSIC, Pa. (WHTM) – “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway” will be the state’s new tourism campaign.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger unveiled the rebrand on Monday aimed at encouraging people inside Pennsylvania and in bordering states to travel throughout the Keystone State this summer.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we have it all – from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “More people deserve the chance to come here and experience the magic of Pennsylvania for themselves.”

Shapiro says 72 million people live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania.

“Once you’re here, you’ll find there’s something for every member of the family,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway. . .”

Shapiro announced the new tourism brand in Lackawanna County at PNC Field, home of the New York Yankees’ Minor League Baseball affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Great American Getaway campaign launch included a video narrated by Pennsylvania native and Broad City star Abbi Jacobson. The brand elements will be present at sports games, concerts, festivals and transit stations in Pennsylvania and New York throughout the summer.

The re-brand included the launch of a new logo: a red flag with “PA” in blue in the middle.

Visit PA also launched its summer marketing campaign, “Your Great American Getaway Starts Here“, which will run from late May until August in regional markets including New York City, Washington DC, Cleveland, Toronto and of course across Pennsylvania.

The summer campaign will include video and targeted digital media to drive people to visitPA.com where new two-and three-day weekend road trip itineraries are available.

“Pennsylvania’s new branding is as diverse as our Commonwealth,” said Representative Donna Oberlander, Republican Chairman of the Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee. “I am pleased to see a campaign that embraces all of what Pennsylvania has to offer . . . this campaign will offer something for everyone including in-state travelers who are discovering hidden new gems or out-of-state travelers who will get to see Pennsylvania’s uniqueness for the first time.”

