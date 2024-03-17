Penguin counters wanted at remote post in Antarctica: 'Training will be provided' for 'varied tasks'

A job posting for Antarctica-based positions is turning a few heads.

The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust is looking to hire five people for a five-month stint at the world's southernmost post office in Antarctica — including someone to sort mail and count the number of penguins in the area.

"From counting penguins to sorting mail at the world’s southernmost post office, working at Port Lockroy in Antarctica is a job like no other," said the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) in a Feb. 26 post on the organization's Instagram page.

The UKAHT is seeking to hire a base leader, a shop manager and three general assistants – all living at the "remote but hectic" location of Port Lockroy, Antarctica.

Port Lockroy is located on Goudier Island. It is visited by up to 18,000 cruise ship visitors, says the UKAHT's website, making it one of the most visited sites in Antarctica.

Port Lockroy is home to the world's southernmost post office and is visited often by tourist groups.

Base A at Port Lockroy was established in 1944 and then closed in 1962, said its website — but it was not torn down as the "abandoned base was recognized for its historical importance and contribution to British science and given the status of Historic Site and Monument (HSM) No. 61 under the Antarctic Treaty."

In 1996, the building at Port Lockroy was made into a "living museum" and is open during the antarctic summer months.

The UKAHT took control of Port Lockroy's operations in 2006, said its website.

Those hired to work at Port Lockroy will be tasked with "running the charity gift shop, fundraising, a British Antarctic Territory Post Office, annual maintenance and upkeep of the historic buildings and artifacts, wildlife observations and many other varied and challenging tasks," as the UKAHT's website indicated.

Port Lockroy is hiring a base leader, a shop manager, and three general assistants for a five-month stint in Antarctica.

The positions are for a tenure from Nov. 2024 until March 2025, said the website.

As this is actually summer in Antarctica, temperatures will hover from about 20 degrees Fahrenheit to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but will mostly stay around freezing.

Despite the relatively balmy temperatures (for Antarctica), working at Port Lockroy is not for the faint of heart, said the UKAHT.

There is no running water — plus no showers or flushing toilets.

There is only limited power and absolutely no cell phone service.

There are over 1,000 Gentoo penguins living near Port Lockroy. The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is hiring someone to help count them all.

"Limited internet" is available via Starlink, said the website.

Medical evacuations could take up to one full week depending on the weather — and the closest hospital is in Argentina.

One of the duties for the open positions at Port Lockroy is "penguin, wildlife and environmental monitoring on behalf of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS)."

The website notes that "training will be provided and a written report will be required at the end of the season."

Those hired will also be tasked with maintaining a blog on the UKAHT website about the goings-on at Port Lockroy, which includes updates on the state of the Gentoo penguin population on the island.

Applications for the five open positions at Port Lockroy are due by March 18 — and applicants must live in the United Kingdom and be permitted to work there.

Fox News Digital reached out to the UKAHT for additional comment.

