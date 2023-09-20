Pendleton's first Dunkin' set to open soon. Here's what to know.

Dunkin' is set to open a new location on US 76 in Pendleton at Clemson Boulevard on Oct. 3 at 5 a.m.

The donut chain has two locations across Anderson County. The upcoming location will be the first Dunkin' in Pendleton.

Located beside a Circle K, the store will also feature a drive-through.

Dunkin' is currently hiring and training new employees.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Dunkin adding third location in Anderson County, first in Pendleton SC