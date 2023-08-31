Peloton star Cody Rigsby on opening up about his life in his new book

Cody Rigsby is ready to share his story. Gibson Johns interviews the breakout Peloton instructor about his upcoming first book, "XOXO, Cody," his ability to inject humor into every topic, sharing some of the difficult circumstances from his adolescence and what he hopes readers take from the tome. They also discuss his breakout fame from the past few years, his love of Britney Spears, unwinding in Fire Island and what his haters say about him online.

Video Transcript

GIBSON JOHNS: Hi, guys. Welcome back to "We Should Talk," a pop culture interview series from In the Know. I'm your host, Gibson Johns. And today on the podcast we have Cody Rigsby, who is a superstar Peloton instructor. He was on "Dancing With the Stars." And now he is an author of the book "XOXO, Cody," which is out on September 12.

It's basically, like, a memoir with some advice and kind of dating guide elements sprinkled throughout. And it does such a good job of capturing Cody's energy, which is really being an open book, injecting humor into everything. And he talks a lot about his difficult upbringing with a single mom, bouts of homelessness, growing up poor. His mom had addiction. And, you know, even throughout those really tough topics, he still finds ways to inject humor in a really authentic, kind of welcome way.

And I just think that speaks to the energy that he puts out into the world and why people love him so much. You know, I'm not even-- I don't have a Peloton. I'm not a Peloton person. But, obviously, I knew who Cody was and am well aware of him. But, you know, it was really great to get to know him both through this book and by interviewing him.

And we talked a lot about the book, where he draws a line on what he shares and what he doesn't, what he kind of keeps to himself, going through, again, some of these more difficult chapters in the book-- his love for Britney Spears, and how that informed growing up in the closet and then ultimately coming out.

We had a great conversation, and I think you'll really enjoy listening to it. But also, definitely check out "XOXO, Cody." You can preorder it now. It'll be out wherever you get books on September 12. So keep listening for my interview with Cody Rigsby. You can preorder his book, "XOXO, Cody," now. And please rate, review, and subscribe too "We Should Talk" on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

All right. So we are here with Cody Rigsby, a superstar Peloton instructor, and now an author of "XOXO, Cody-- An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness." it's out September 12. Cody, how are you? Thanks for being here.

CODY RIGSBY: I'm great. Thanks for having me. You know, you have to take a nice, deep breath before you get to the subtitle. You know?

GIBSON JOHNS: 100%. And I almost-- I almost had it memorized. But I wanted to get the "tactful pettiness" part correct, because that's very important.

CODY RIGSBY: So I'm proud of you. You did a great job.

GIBSON JOHNS: [CHUCKLES] Thank you. So, I mean, we're in the final kind of countdown to having the book out. How are you-- how are you feeling?

CODY RIGSBY: Good. You know, all the fields are coming up-- nervous, excited, exhausted, tired. You know, I'm also trying to soak in as much of summer that's left over. But I knew going into summer, I knew that I'd have to make a hard stop around this time to really focus on the book and the launch. But I'm excited about it. And I think it's-- people are gonna love it.

GIBSON JOHNS: So does that mean that you're, like, putting in a little bit less time at the Pines house or are you just, like, doing--

CODY RIGSBY: [LAUGHS]

GIBSON JOHNS: Or are you just, like, having, like, a little bit more, like, you know, wild fun out in the Pines?

CODY RIGSBY: OK. So, fair, I am going out to the Pines this weekend. And--

GIBSON JOHNS: [LAUGHS]

CODY RIGSBY: --I'm out there for almost, like, 10 days because the Peloton studio is closed and I'll be trying to work remotely. So I've allocated that this weekend is, like, fun weekend--

GIBSON JOHNS: OK.

CODY RIGSBY: --live it up. And then Labor Day weekend, which you know is going to be more busy, I'm gonna have to have some discipline and restraint--

GIBSON JOHNS: OK.

CODY RIGSBY: --and just, you know--

GIBSON JOHNS: I admire-- I admire the planning. It requires that.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. Will that plan happen?

GIBSON JOHNS: Listen. Who's to say?

CODY RIGSBY: We shall see. That's in God's hands, you know? I only can do so much.

GIBSON JOHNS: Well, also, you just recently redid your house-- your house out there. Right? It looks amazing, the living room.

CODY RIGSBY: Yes. You know, all the houses out there are kind of old. I think that one's built in the '60s, so it has a really-- really old bones.

GIBSON JOHNS: Mm-hmm.

CODY RIGSBY: We were able to of like throw some design elements mostly into the living room--

GIBSON JOHNS: Right.

CODY RIGSBY: --and, like, freshen that up, and then throw some, like, art and design choices in all the bedrooms to make it over.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah. It looks great.

CODY RIGSBY: But anybody that owns a house knows it's, like, a-- like, constant keep-- upkeep.

GIBSON JOHNS: It's never done. Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: It's never done. It's never done.

GIBSON JOHNS: Totally. Yeah. Yeah. All right. So "XOXO, Cody," it's kind of part memoir, part kind of advice book, part dating guide.

CODY RIGSBY: Yes.

GIBSON JOHNS: I feel like it-- like, it's mostly memoir. But there are really fun kind of chapters with, like, some Q&As and things like that thrown in there. Why this format for the book-- for your first book?

CODY RIGSBY: You know, I think, A, I'm only 36-year-old-- years old. OK? That's the part where you say, oh, my god. Really?

GIBSON JOHNS: [LAUGHS]

CODY RIGSBY: And I've hopefully got a lot of life to live.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yes.

CODY RIGSBY: And I've got a lot of things to write maybe another book about or share those experiences. So I thought it was good to like, yes, have that memoir aspect of it and share my life in a non-linear way, but also give the girls the greatest hits of what they came here for. They came for hot takes. They came for relationship advice. They came for nostalgic food content and pop culture content. So that's really why I chose this way of delivering 220 pages of Cody Rigsby.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah. And when did you-- when did you first recognize that people wanted more from you than just, like, instruction and sort of encouragement during a ride-- during a Peloton ride? Like, obviously, I know that in your rides you've always sprinkled in sort of bits and pieces about yourself, and you answer questions and things like that. But when did you first recognize that was something that people wanted from you?

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. I think-- most importantly, I think even before the pandemic, with Peloton, I was really trying to find the best version of myself, and grow, and be better, and get more market share of viewership. So I was really paying attention to my content and looking at it. And I would literally watch almost every Peloton class, to see what I was doing and give my own feedback.

But then I would take that and go online and be like, oh, the girls are really enjoying this, or they're talking about this, or they're sliding into my DMs saying, I really enjoyed when you shared this story or, oh, my god, I love that song, too. And that really helped me make my decision on how to craft my content. And I think when we think of fitness instructors, you think of people who are, like, super disciplined--

GIBSON JOHNS: Right.

CODY RIGSBY: --super structured, in your-- like, in your face in a really aggressive way. And it was scary to go against that and try something new and-- without also making myself, like-- taking away from my authority as a fitness instructor, if that makes sense.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah. Yeah, definitely.

CODY RIGSBY: So I took that feedback that I got from my content, took a risk and dove into, like, the silliness, the playfulness. And as I continued to do that, more people responded. More people showed up. More people shared what they liked. And so I think that's really what crafted my, like, persona and approach to fitness.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, totally. And then-- but, like, so-- so here we hear a lot about your love life, your dating life, and things like that. And I've listened to a couple of the interviews you've done to promote this book so far. And, like, I'm curious how you sort of approach what you choose to share and when. Because, like, you know, you've had-- you had this long relationship that you guys went on a six month break.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: Then you get back together, but you don't share that for another kind of, like, six months or so, or something like that.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: So just talk me through how you approached that and set up some of those boundaries for yourself where it's sort of like, OK, now I'm ready to share this, or now I'm ready to be open about that.

CODY RIGSBY: No, listen. We are all in control of our own narrative--

GIBSON JOHNS: Absolutely.

CODY RIGSBY: --and who we-- who we bring in, and who we tell our stories to. And ultimately, like, I get to craft that. I get to curate that. Like, I get to share that. I think for the things that are either personal to me or I'm still trying to figure out and don't have the best way of communicating it, I hold close to my heart and keep a little bit more secretive. And that says a lot about me.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: Because I'm really an open book, and I talk about things very openly and honestly-- the stupid silly stuff along with the super vulnerable stuff. So I think it's just, you know, keeping those things close to my heart and knowing when it's-- when it's right to talk about it. I mean, if you're specifically talking about my relationship--

GIBSON JOHNS: No, just in general.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: But, I mean, yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: But, yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, totally.

CODY RIGSBY: So I think it's just, like, keeping those things close to my heart and knowing that we're all in control of what we tell people and who we invite in. And I think it's also, like you said, important to create boundaries. Not everyone needs to know everything about us.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yes, 100%.

CODY RIGSBY: And I think, most importantly, when it comes to my content-- Peloton, social media-- I always want people to have fun, and be silly, and not take life so seriously. So if I'm somewhat-- sometimes dealing with heavier stuff, I need to do that on my own.

GIBSON JOHNS: Sure.

CODY RIGSBY: And then, once I've worked through it, I know how to laugh at it.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: And so then I share it.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, totally. And I think that that's really indicative in the book, when you talk about growing up in LA, moving to North Carolina, being raised by a single mom who had-- who was struggling with some addiction issues.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: And, I mean, you were very vulnerable in those chapters. And it's really kind of amazing to read and hear that part of your story. But you also are always injecting it with, like, some humor. And that's very you.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: Talk to me-- talk to me about, like, those parts in particular, where it's like, it's not you-- not just about you, but it's also about your mom and maybe other people in your life that you're-- that you're sharing information about.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. Life is a balance. Life is duality. There's hard times there's serious things, but there's also a lot of joy, and laughter, and so many things to, like, really just bring us bright spirits. I think that a great way of knowing that you are over something, have processed it, have overcome it, have really found your stride, is when you can look back at it and it doesn't give you shame. It doesn't give you guilt. And, instead, you can find humor in it.

And sometimes that's being like, wow, I was really going through it and I can laugh at the fact that I was able to make it through it. Or I was really feeling crazy at that time, but look at me now. I'm past it, and that doesn't even faze me. That doesn't even affect me.

GIBSON JOHNS: Totally.

CODY RIGSBY: So I think-- I think laughing at things and finding the humor in it is a lot of strength. And it is that-- it allows us to remember that like, oh, I've made it through. You know?

GIBSON JOHNS: Mm-hmm. Yeah. And I think that that's something that people can take from your book, from "XOXO, Cody."

CODY RIGSBY: Yes.

GIBSON JOHNS: Are there other things that you want people to pick out and really take with them, you know, once they finish the book?

CODY RIGSBY: You know, I think I have a-- an inspiring story. Like, I came from a lot of nothing. And, you know, I faced homelessness. I dealt with parents that had addiction. I lost my father when I was really young. I grew up super poor. And somehow, through all of that, I was able to not only, like-- like, find success, but like, find my purpose, and find a lot of joy, and be able to bring that to a lot of other people.

So I hope that they do feel inspired and feel that, like, if, you know, they put enough effort into it and they work through things, that they can also find the best version of themselves. And, most importantly, to laugh at life, know that things are not that serious, and to really just, like, find the joy in things. And so that really is what I hope people take away from it.

GIBSON JOHNS: Mm-hmm. And it's dedicated to Britney Spears, which-- which immediately roped me in. Because I'm also somebody who grew up as just, like, having an affinity for her, and just being so dedicated to her.

CODY RIGSBY: Yes.

GIBSON JOHNS: And you said that you first kind of discovered her when they projected the "Baby, One More Time" music video onto the wall of a--

CODY RIGSBY: Yes.

GIBSON JOHNS: --high school or middle school dance or something.

CODY RIGSBY: Middle -- middle school dance. Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: OK. First of all, I kind of wish that I'd gone to whatever middle school you went to, where they were projecting music videos onto the wall. Like--

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: --was that a thing they were doing?

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. We would have, like, middle school dances. I think there was like one a quarter. And it was like, a DJ, you know, some like--

GIBSON JOHNS: Like, a visual DJ? I love it.

CODY RIGSBY: A, like, 40-year-old man with a-- with a projector screen behind him. And it would be like, music videos. And I remember, like, literally walking into the gymnasium and it was just, like, plastered there. And I was like, whoa. What is this? This is amazing. Also another memory that comes up to me is, like, hearing Brandy and Monica's--

GIBSON JOHNS: "The Boy is Mine."

CODY RIGSBY: Well, no, not "The Boy is Mine." Sorry. Monica's "Angel of Mine," that song--

GIBSON JOHNS: Oh, my god, yeah. Uh-huh.

CODY RIGSBY: --in the same dance, and roaming the bleachers to find someone to slow dance with me and having to sit it out because no one would.

GIBSON JOHNS: No! That is so devastating. [LAUGHS]

CODY RIGSBY: I know. I know.

GIBSON JOHNS: [LAUGHS] I mean, listen. Very-- two huge touchstones of late '90s pop culture.

CODY RIGSBY: Yes. Yes. Yes.

GIBSON JOHNS: But, you know, I'm curious. Because I know what my sort of relationship was like with Britney and sort of how, I think in retrospect, I sort of know why I glommed onto her, and sort of why she was so special.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: What was your relationship like after making that first discovery, sort of with her as a fan, and just sort of what she-- what did she sort of represent to you and maybe still represent?

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. I think that that era of music and, like, the dancing, and the costumes, and the, like, just all of it represented a side of me that I wanted to express--

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: --that I didn't always have the opportunity to, or as I became older and, you know, was around a lot more, like, homophobia, that I started to, like, hide. But it was always, like, something I, like-- just even saying, like, you're a boy in the 2000's and saying, like, you like Britney Spears, you're gonna get made fun of.

GIBSON JOHNS: Oh, yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: And so you shut that down. And so I think once I got to a place in my life, like, in college, where I was able to, like, say that I liked Britney Spears and to listen to it and, like, celebrate that, it became, like, a little bit of therapy to my inner child. And it was something that I wanted to express so much. So I think that's why it's-- why I have such an affinity for her and love that era of music. Because it was something that I always wanted to express that I couldn't.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, 100%. Very well said. So I have a lot of friends and family who became really intense Pelotoners during the pandemic. And every-- I think it's-- I think it's really cool how everyone just sort of has their favorite instructor or has their favorite classes. And, like, it's-- you get-- people get so passionate about very specific things within that-- within that world.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: And you're one of the people that blew up. Some of your other colleagues really blew up during the pandemic, and just kind of reached a new level of sort of fame and recognition.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: What were some of the conversations, like, around that time that you had, or that you and your colleagues had, where it was like, how do we, like-- like, how do we chart this path, or sort of what kind of support can there be for us? Because it's-- it was kind of new territory, I think, for-- in certain respects.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah, listen. I don't think-- I don't think that we ever thought there's gonna be a pandemic and this is all gonna blow up.

GIBSON JOHNS: Right.

CODY RIGSBY: I think that we've-- I've been there for nine years. A lot of my colleagues have been there the same amount of time, a little bit less, a little bit more. And before even the pandemic, I think that we saw this as an opportunity that could have the potential to blow up and create these incredible careers for us. So I think we put in a lot of hard work knowing that that moment could happen. So when it did, I think that a lot of us were ready to pounce--

GIBSON JOHNS: Got it.

CODY RIGSBY: --and take on the things that we wanted to do. And I think what's, like, so beautiful and magical about, A, Peloton community, but about my colleagues, is that we all take on these different lanes. We're all different people with different interests, with different strengths. And so there is a seat at the table for all of us.

And we can cheer each other on and know that, like, we have that sort of mindset that there's abundance, that like, there's gonna be something for us. And so whenever I see my colleagues, like, thriving, like, I'm just like, so excited for them. At the same time, like, it inspires me to-- to do the same. Like, I think Tunde's book- Tunde's book is back here somewhere.

GIBSON JOHNS: Amazing.

CODY RIGSBY: [INAUDIBLE] book is back here somewhere. So, in a way, they've been able to pave the way for me to take on these adventures. And I hope that I have also inspired or paved the way for them to do them, as well.

GIBSON JOHNS: Mm-hmm. So you really felt sort of-- once it was happening you were like, OK, I'm actually-- you actually felt really ready to-- for kind of this new path that you were-- this new kind of trajectory that you were on.

CODY RIGSBY: I was ready-- I was ready to take it on.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: It doesn't mean I was necessarily ready for it.

GIBSON JOHNS: Sure. Sure.

CODY RIGSBY: It was still-- you know, it was still a learning-- a learning curve. And so much of our success happened in the bubble of a pandemic, where we're working from home or doing interviews from home. And everything is like this interview. So the past, like, year and a half, two years, like, doing live TV, being on set, doing all these sort of things, is brand new territory. So we've had to really tap into our strengths and make the best out of it, and grow, and learn, and, you know, be there as we go along.

GIBSON JOHNS: Are there things that sort of crossed your path or were offered to you or presented to you as potential opportunities that you didn't take on, that didn't say yes to, that felt-- that you're glad you didn't do or that-- or that kind of felt right to not kind of go on that path? because I'm sure there was at some point where there was sort of like, OK, an abundance of like, OK, which different direction do I want to go in.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm trying to think of some things-- I'm trying to think of things and I know if I wasn't put on the spot I'd be like, oh, remember that.

GIBSON JOHNS: [LAUGHS]

CODY RIGSBY: One that does come to my mind is that they were rebooting "The Biggest Loser." And--

GIBSON JOHNS: Oh, I don't know they did that.

CODY RIGSBY: --if you've watched that show-- actually, there's a whole--

GIBSON JOHNS: But, I mean, I feel like I watched the first like, probably four or five seasons back when I was, like, growing up. But--

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. It's a little problematic now if you, like, watch it--

CODY RIGSBY: Oh, yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: --through the lens of 2023. But I remember going into the casting, and it was a call like this. And I had a great time with the casting agent. And she goes-- at the end of the interview she goes, OK. Now it's time for my favorite part of the job. It's time for the body check. She was like, take off your shirt and show me-- show me what you got. I was like, no. I was like, no.

GIBSON JOHNS: What?

CODY RIGSBY: It was like, that is so against what I stand for as a fitness instructor.

GIBSON JOHNS: Wow.

CODY RIGSBY: And it goes against, like, what Peloton stands for. Like, we're about, like, being the best version of yourself, finding strength, not about what you look like. And I absolutely knew in that moment that that opportunity wasn't for me. You know?

GIBSON JOHNS: Right, totally. Wow. That's-- I mean--

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: --shocking but not surprising in some ways.

CODY RIGSBY: I know, exactly.

GIBSON JOHNS: But, yeah, 100%. Yeah, totally. That's interesting. And then does-- I mean, I don't want to answer the question for you. So what sort of represents to you sort of the-- kind of the pinnacle of what you've achieved so far or, like, the thing that was sort of like, OK, I could never imagine before 2020 that this could have been an option for me?

CODY RIGSBY: I think growing up with having so little, and knowing that my mom had a lot of anxiety over being able to provide for-- and I'm sure she holds on-- she's held on to some of the guilt that comes with, like, not being able to provide like other parents do.

GIBSON JOHNS: Right.

CODY RIGSBY: I think the pinnacle of that-- like, the crystallization of my success and what gives me a lot of like, peace and like, happiness, is really being able to provide for my mom and take away her worry of, like, having to take care of. Like, I like to know that, like, I'm here. I can take care of myself and I can take care of her.

You know, I say it in the book. Like, we got to love our parents like they're dying, because they are. We don't know how much time that we have with our parents. And so that just really feels good, to be able to take care of someone that's taking care of me and give them a little bit of peace.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, that chapter was really-- I loved that chapter.

CODY RIGSBY: Thank you.

GIBSON JOHNS: I thought it was really-- it's something you don't really talk-- that people don't really talk that much about when you're sort of-- especially when you're at-- sort of around this age of like--

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: --recognizing things in your parents and things like that, just generally.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. I mean, I'm 36 and I-- I think for people my age, our parents are starting to get older but they're not to a place where they can't necessarily take care of themselves.

GIBSON JOHNS: Sure.

CODY RIGSBY: And I also feel like if you're-- like, I'm kind of faced with that, taking care of my-- taking care of my mom in a way that I wasn't ready for. There's no guidebook. There's no-- there's no, like, how do you do this. And I have a lot of peers to like, be like, hey, what do you do here. It's all new territory that we all have to figure out.

GIBSON JOHNS: Mm-hmm. Definitely. I mean, Cody, I feel like one thing that comes with the territory of a larger platform like you've been able to build for yourself is-- I mean, hearing other people talk, like-- complain about somebody or point out some negative thing-- but I feel like whenever I hear about you or whenever I hear your name, it's always positive. And I think that that-- and I'm not just blowing smoke. I just feel like it speaks to sort of, like, the energy that you've put-- that you put out and sort of want to receive back. But do you ever get any sort of, like, troll comment or, like, complaint?

CODY RIGSBY: Oh!

GIBSON JOHNS: And, like, what do those even say? Because just it-- anecdotally, I have not experienced that when people talk about you.

CODY RIGSBY: You know, I will say I'm fortunate that the majority of stuff is really positive, really supportive. And I love that. But the internet is the internet. You can do every--

GIBSON JOHNS: Right.

CODY RIGSBY: You can do your best and someone's gonna hate it. Someone's gonna have an opinion about it. And they are-- they are entitled to it. I think-- I think it was particularly challenging during "Dancing With the Stars" because that was such a draining process. I love that I did it, but it was one of the hardest things that I've ever done.

And we were weeks and weeks into the competition, and I just remember being so close to the finale. And my dumb ass, like, got on Twitter and was like, let me look up my name. Like, what are the girls saying? And there's just like-- you know, there's just, like, mean stuff or--

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: --that I don't-- I'm not deserving or, you know, people are pissed off at Peloton because they're voting for me. And it was like, hard to digest on top of everything else that I was doing. And I just remember that being really challenging. But I've learned my lesson. Don't look yourself up.

GIBSON JOHNS: Don't search your name. yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: Don't look up yourself on Twitter.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: And for anything that I spot now, I just remind myself that for that one person that's not nice, there's so many people that are in my corner and have shared so many stories about what I do that really touches them, and has purpose, and brings them joy. So, you know, the negativity can get you for a second, but you got to-- you got to pick yourself back up, and you got to connect to the positive.

GIBSON JOHNS: 100%. I feel like that happening during "Dancing With the Stars" really just speaks to, like, the broadcast TV reach--

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: --and just sort of, like, what the audience is. And you have this just, like, incredibly, like, sort of safe bubble of-- of the Peloton audience that you've been able to build, which is just, like--

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: A lot of people can't say that. You know, like, you can-- you can always sort of just, like, retreat into that, which is honestly, such a special thing.

CODY RIGSBY: Yeah. And I liken it to people that, like-- I don't know. I love when I can root for a famous person or somebody in the spotlight. Like, you love what they're doing. You think it has impact and, like, you're rooting for them. And so it makes me feel really loved that there are people that feel that way about me.

GIBSON JOHNS: 100%, yeah. And is that-- is that what people say to you when they come up to you a lot of the time is, like, we're in your corner or like--

CODY RIGSBY: I think it's-- no. I think that's something that's dear to my heart.

GIBSON JOHNS: Sure.

CODY RIGSBY: But I think, you know, not the-- not even the-- so many of the people who might follow me or take my ride, sometimes they're moms, or grandmas, or dads. And it's almost as if I'm like, their kid, and they're like--

GIBSON JOHNS: Right. [LAUGHS]

CODY RIGSBY: In a way-- in a way they're, like, proud of me. Like, they're like, I don't know you but I'm, like, proud of you. And so that--

GIBSON JOHNS: That's so nice.

CODY RIGSBY: That feels very-- yeah, it feels very nice.

GIBSON JOHNS: That's really nice. All right. Well, Cody, I mean, we said at the top, like, "XOXO, Cody" comes out and two weeks almost, basically, two or three weeks.

CODY RIGSBY: Two or three, yeah.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, two or three weeks.

CODY RIGSBY: September-- September 12.

GIBSON JOHNS: September 12. I mean, are you ready for this lead up? Like, what's-- what are you-- how are you going to celebrate the actual release of the book? What does this, like, kind of last sprint look like?

CODY RIGSBY: Well, you know, like I said, I'm gonna take a little time off for--

GIBSON JOHNS: Yup.

CODY RIGSBY: --for Labor Day. So I'm gonna prep myself there. And then it's, like, really jumping into the tour. You know, I want my book events to have impact, to be fun, to be silly. You know, so I'm making sure that that's there, and making sure I have cute looks. Because if I don't feel cute--

GIBSON JOHNS: Obviously.

CODY RIGSBY: --I'm not gonna feel cute.

GIBSON JOHNS: Come on, now.

CODY RIGSBY: Just-- you know, I was talking to Tunde and she was like, listen. This only happens once. Like, your first book or even just a book, it only happens.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: So even if you get lost in the chaos and it feels overwhelming, like, don't forget to enjoy it, and savor it, and recognize that it's a great accomplishment. So I'm trying to make space for that to just, like, really savor it and enjoy it. And I think once the two-week tour is over, I'm gonna find a beach to lay on and, like, at least--

GIBSON JOHNS: Absolutely. You deserve it.

CODY RIGSBY: --give myself a whole weekend to recover and--

GIBSON JOHNS: Yes.

CODY RIGSBY: --treat myself to something nice. You know?

GIBSON JOHNS: Love that for you. Absolutely.

CODY RIGSBY: Thank you.

GIBSON JOHNS: Well, congratulations on everything. I'm really excited for you. And I'm excited for everyone else to read the book because it's-- honestly, it's great. It's funny. It's poignant.

CODY RIGSBY: Oh, thank you.

GIBSON JOHNS: And there's a lot of good advice in there. So, yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: Thank you. I appreciate it.

GIBSON JOHNS: Of course. Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: Well, thank you so much for having me--

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah, thanks so much. Yeah.

CODY RIGSBY: --and giving me the opportunity to chat.

Thanks for tuning in to "We Should Talk." I hope you enjoyed the interview.