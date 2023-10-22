Take a Peloton Class with Oprah and Gayle

The Peloton craze is more alive now than ever before—and it’s about to get even better. You'll soon be able to take a Peloton class with our favorite duo, Oprah and Gayle. This exclusive workout class, which will launch tomorrow, brings you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sweat it out alongside the iconic pair (plus a few Oprah Daily staffers) in a fitness adventure like no other.



Earlier this year, the Oprah Daily team had the privilege of attending a Peloton class led by the one and only Jess Sims at the Peloton Studios in NYC. There, staffers were joined by Oprah and Gayle and took to the treadmills while a few classic hits played in the background. This class is beginner-friendly, a great workout, and will leave you feeling motivated, energized, and connected.

What’s more, Peloton is currently offering a 60-day trial to new members, so you can sign up and access this class as soon as it's live!

Become an Oprah Daily Insider now to access the full “The Life You Want” Class library and much more.

