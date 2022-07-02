Impressed shoppers say this fan can cool down a room 'instantly' — and it's just $50, today only

It's 4th of July weekend and brutal summer heat is cloaking most of the country right about now. If you’re anything like us, sweaty summer nights are steering you straight to the thermostat. But we all know that every turn of the dial tacks another dollar onto your cooling bill. We don’t want that. Instead, we got our shopping carts ready and sifted through Amazon's products for a low-cost alternative to turning up the AC — what we found is the Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan and today only, it's on sale for just $50 (was $70).

Chill out and sleep

If you have trouble getting your room the right temperature for sleep, the Pelonis might be your summer savior. There are three speeds to choose from (along with an energy-saving speed) to get stifling air moving. But this fan lets you tweak the airflow further with three different modes: normal (steady airflow), natural (it alternates between strong and low airflow like natural wind) and sleep (the flow tapers off while you sleep).

Not only does the Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan settle the airflow to let you sleep comfortably, it also silently rotates up to 90 degrees, so it can move air in every corner of the room. Don’t like the spot where you set it? No worries! It’s lightweight enough that you can put it in anywhere in the house with little effort.

Time to chill. (Photo: Amazon)

What takes even less effort is turning it on from across the room, thanks to the handy-dandy remote control. Yep, that means you can turn it up, turn it down or turn it off from the comfort of your bed! Talk about saving energy!

Amazon shoppers are blown away by this fan. It’s racked up more than 13,000 five-star reviews and they are eager to share this find.

“8 months in and this bad boy is still going strong!!” wrote one very excited customer. “It blows as cold as an air conditioner!!! Even with my hot flashes, I have to turn it off sometimes when I get cold!! I am beyond satisfied!!! I love this fan!!! But this fan and you won’t be disappointed!!! It is a game changer for anyone suffering with hot flashes like me!!!”

Get ready to be blown away. (Photo: Amazon)

“The fan makes my living room cool down instantly!” a delighted shopper wrote. “Most importantly it’s quiet! Only level 3 has a loud noise but it’s acceptable. Remote works really well and essentially changes my way of living! Design looks modern too!”

"I needed something to cool me down at night and this does the trick!" a fan of the fan wrote. "I love that it has a remote that allows me to adjust the speed, timer and oscillating feature...I have been using it daily. I don't want to turn the thermostat down any lower, as I'm only in one part of my home. So, I just turn the fan on to cool me right off. I usually have to turn it off after about 20 - 30 minutes because I'm cold. So, that's a good thing. I recommend this silent beauty."

"This fan cooling capabilities is impressive," a cool customer wrote. "You can decide how intensely you want things cooled and how you want to experience that."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

